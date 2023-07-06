News digest: Homage to an architect who built Bratislava's only functioning synagogue

A woman murdered by her stalker, Slovnaft's huge profit, Japanese Day and other things to try out in Bratislava for free.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, July 6 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Mentally ill man released from hospital kills his victim

Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Several months after his release from a psychiatric hospital, Ján M. murdered the mother of two children, Andrea B., in Dubnica nad Váhom, western Slovakia.

Authorities are facing a wave of criticism from the public and the victim's family.

The incident happened last Thursday, on June 29, when Andrea was leaving for work on her bicycle. The killer attacked her with a machete near a cycle path in the gardening area of Lieskovec.

Last weekend, the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok decided that he will be prosecuted under custody. The man denied his guilt before the court.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Bratislava's only functioning synagogue celebrates

The Orthodox synagogue on Heydukova Street. (Source: Jewish Community Museum)

On the occasion of the Orthodox synagogue's centenary, the Jewish Community Museum has dedicated its current exhibition to the architect of the building.

EVENT FOR SATURDAY

Japanese Day

(Source: Pixabay)

The Japanese embassy will bring a selection of traditional Japanese art, martial arts, gastronomy and the charm of Japanese culture to Bratislava on July 8.

Start: 14:00

Venue: Hviezdoslav Square

Programme: Facebook

In other news

Bratislava has published a map of 19 fixed fire pits in the woods outside the capital. See the map.

On Saturday, July 1, a new educational trail was opened in Bratislava. It runs through the Sysľovské Polia fields, which is a protected bird area and the last nesting place of rare species - the great bustard and the red-footed falcon. The trail is open until September 30.

Four attempts to remove Speaker Boris Kollár from the post failed earlier in the week. Several MPs wanted to see him go after he admitted to beating his former girlfriend. Kollár refuses to step down. He insists that someone is trying to harm his party, Sme Rodina, ahead of the elections.

Several MPs wanted to see him go after he admitted to beating his former girlfriend. Kollár refuses to step down. He insists that someone is trying to harm his party, Sme Rodina, ahead of the elections. According to the Pravda daily, a firm with a close link to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has its seat in Bratislava. The firm is said to face financial problems. A man on the US sanctions list known as Igor Lavrenkov is alleged to have worked for the firm.

The firm is said to face financial problems. A man on the US sanctions list known as Igor Lavrenkov is alleged to have worked for the firm. Corruption is widespread in Slovakia according to 82 percent of respondents, shows the Eurobarometer survey conducted in April and May of this year. Up to 70 percent of EU citizens believe corruption is widespread in their country.

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies. Occasional showers or storms. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 26°C. In western Slovakia and the Banská Bystrica Region, the temperature will rise to 31°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).