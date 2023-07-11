News digest: Bratislava forests under fire ban, as heat wave continues

Johnny Depp and Deep Purple will visit Slovakia, foreigners learn Krav Maga in Bratislava, and storm and heat warnings in place.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, July 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Open fire ban in Bratislava

A Bratislava fire fighter gives a thumb up from inside a fire engine. (Source: Facebook/Slovak Interior Ministry)

Amid scorching temperatures, the Fire and Rescue Brigade of Bratislava has banned people from starting an open fire in local forests and within their protection zone (50m from the forest border).

The ban came into effect on July 10 and will remain in place until further notice.

Because of increased danger of fires, people cannot burn bushes and trees. They are not allowed to smoke, throw away burning or smoldering objects, and start an open fire in places with an increased risk of fire.

The ban also includes the popular forest park (Lesopark), including its several firepits. Some of them were restored last year, others just recently.

Related: Lesopark is visited by a million people every year, a survey carried out by the Bratislava Tourist Board and the Mestské Lesy (Municipal Forests) company in Bratislava over the past two years has shown. People often enter the park through Cesta Mládeže, Partizánska Lúka and Horáreň Krasňany.

Other short news from Bratislava:

On Bratislava's Most Lanfranconi , lighting, railings and anti-touch barriers will be restored. The work will start in mid-July, causing a partial traffic restriction on the D2 motorway. The bridge, which was built in the nineties, is part of the road.

, lighting, railings and anti-touch barriers will be restored. The work will start in mid-July, causing a partial traffic restriction on the D2 motorway. The bridge, which was built in the nineties, is part of the road. From mid-May, bike lanes have been painted red to increase the safety of cyclists. Nine kilometres of bike lanes will turn red in total. See pictures.

have been painted red to increase the safety of cyclists. Nine kilometres of bike lanes will turn red in total. See pictures. An indoor swimming pool in Bratislava-Petržalka will shut down on Monday, July 17, due to traditional maintenance and repair works. It will reopen on August 7. The Pasienky indoor pools in Bratislava-Nové Mesto are also closed, but the city offers other options for swimming indoors.

will shut down on Monday, July 17, due to traditional maintenance and repair works. It will reopen on August 7. The Pasienky indoor pools in Bratislava-Nové Mesto are also closed, but the city offers other options for swimming indoors. In the Garden of the Albrecht House, chamber music is played every Sunday until September 10 as part of the Hortus Artis 2023 open-air concerts. Buy a ticket for the next concert here.

Concert: Deep Purple and The Hollywood Vampires will play in Slovakia next week.

Deep Purple and The Hollywood Vampires will play in Slovakia next week. Recipe: How to make Slovak style egg spread.

How to make Slovak style egg spread. Exhibition: The State Science Library on Pribinova Street in Košice is currently presented a former prison of the communist State Security (ŠtB) by the Museum of the Victims of Communism.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Foreigners learn Krav Maga, a Bratislava-born self-defence system

The largest entertainment, cultural-social and later sports complex located in the area of today's Čapková and Sokolská streets was built by Eduard Dubszky in 1891-2. Krav Maga trainings, among other sports activities, take place in the building. (Source: Bratislava.sk)

Krav Maga instructor Jakub Rumanovský claims that whoever wants to defend themselves and devotes time to training, will defend themselves. Read what you can learn during Krav Maga training sessions, which are English-friendly.

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

People can meet President Čaputová

President Zuzana Čaputová welcomes visitors to the Presidential Palace in Bratislava in 2022. (Source: Facebook/Zuzana Čaputová)

The Presidential Palace will hold a traditional open day on July 14. It will start at 9:00 and the last entry to the palace is planned for 16:00.

Business news in short

The French car brand Citroën plans to produce the C3 model as an electric car. The CEO of the company, Thierry Koskas, revealed this to the Auto Express website. The supermini will be called the Citroën e-C3. It will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Trnava.

The CEO of the company, Thierry Koskas, revealed this to the Auto Express website. The supermini will be called the Citroën e-C3. It will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Trnava. The export of live animals to Turkey will be suspended from Thursday, July 13, until further notice. The State Veterinary and Food Administration did not say why.

from Thursday, July 13, until further notice. The State Veterinary and Food Administration did not say why. The company WSB Invest plans to invest from €47 to €58 million in wind energy . The Bratislava-based company wants to build a wind park near the village of Paňa pri Nitre. The company is looking at other locations in Slovakia as well.

. The Bratislava-based company wants to build a wind park near the village of Paňa pri Nitre. The company is looking at other locations in Slovakia as well. The Železiarne Podbrezová ironworks in central Slovakia had a great year. One of the top employers in the region achieved a profit of over €49 million in 2022. The company benefits from the fact that it managed to buy cheaper electricity for years ahead, and before its price increased. In addition, Železiarne Podbrezová started the construction of the largest rooftop solar power plant in Slovakia last year. It should cover 1 percent of the ironworks' consumption.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Clear skies and very hot. You may see more clouds in the sky later. Expect storms. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 32°C. In the southwest of Slovakia, the temperature will rise to 34°C.

First-level storm and heat warnings will be in place in the Trenčín, Bratislava and Banská Bystrica Regions on July 12. First-level storm warnings have been issued for the Košice, Prešov and Žilina Regions. Galanta, Komárno, Dunajská Streda, Šaľa and Nové Zámky will be under the second-level heat warning and the first-level storm warning on Wednesday. (SHMÚ)

