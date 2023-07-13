Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
13. Jul 2023 at 9:01  I 

Pensioner who threatened Slovak president released

Man in his seventies must live under several restrictions.

Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana Čaputová during a discussion at the 2023 Pohoda festival.President Zuzana Čaputová during a discussion at the 2023 Pohoda festival. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

The Bratislava Regional Court ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that a man accused of threatening President Zuzana Čaputová and former defence minister Jaroslav Naď will not be taken into custody.

The court, which acted as the court of appeals in this case, thus confirmed an earlier decision by the Bratislava City Court I. The verdict is final.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Restrictions imposed on man

The pensioner in his seventies, who has been identified as Peter P. from Dunajská Lužná, sent letters with bullets and blackmailing letters to the politicians, the prosecutor’s office said.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Veľké Čunovo Lake.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cool off during the short hike to Čunovo and Rusovce lakes this Saturday.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Slovak representant Cedrik Serri during the European Games at Kraków.

Underfunded and overlooked, fencers in Slovakia still waiting for the country to face their sword

Fencers in Slovakia quit the sport after some time, as it does not earn them a living.


12. jul

News digest: Storm warnings issued for evening, tomorrow

Pride march returns next week, iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale, and more storm warnings.


23 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad