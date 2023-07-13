Pensioner who threatened Slovak president released

Man in his seventies must live under several restrictions.

President Zuzana Čaputová during a discussion at the 2023 Pohoda festival. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

The Bratislava Regional Court ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that a man accused of threatening President Zuzana Čaputová and former defence minister Jaroslav Naď will not be taken into custody.

The court, which acted as the court of appeals in this case, thus confirmed an earlier decision by the Bratislava City Court I. The verdict is final.

Restrictions imposed on man

The pensioner in his seventies, who has been identified as Peter P. from Dunajská Lužná, sent letters with bullets and blackmailing letters to the politicians, the prosecutor’s office said.