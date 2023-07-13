Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bosnia refuses to extradite Slovak ex-police officer accused of corruption

Marián Kučerka is seeking asylum in the Balkan country.

Compiled by Spectator staff
International arrest warrant issued for Marián Kučerka.International arrest warrant issued for Marián Kučerka. (Source: Interior Ministry)

The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina will not extradite former Slovak police investigator Marián Kučerka to Slovakia to stand trial.

The Denník N daily broke the news on July 12.

Kučerka is charged with accepting huge bribes for sweeping the investigation of several financial crime cases under the rug. One case involved a relative of ex-economy minister Peter Žiga. Today, the ex-minister appears on the slate of the Hlas party ahead of the September elections. Kučerka was found guilty of corruption in 2022 and was given an 11-year-long prison sentence, but the former investigator appealed.

The Supreme Court in Slovakia is yet to decide on Kučerka’s appeal.

