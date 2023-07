Commander's House set to get roof.

The only building at Muráň Castle in the Revúca district, Banská Bystrica Region, that currently has a roof is the tower of the entrance gate.

This year, however, that will change as the Commander's House is set for a makeover as part of restoration work planned at the site this year.

"We started work on the castle practically as soon as we received the notification that the project was approved as part of the new People and Castles program," Muráň Mayor Roman Goldschmidt said.