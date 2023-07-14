Ukrainian entrepreneurs create hundreds of jobs in Slovakia, Jamaica summer party in Ružinov, and traditional Bratislava cuisine.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, July 14 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

The deliberate flooding of the Danube delta carries a purpose

Simulated flood on the Danube. (Source: TASR)

The state-owned company Vodohospodárska Výstavba, which is responsible for water structures and hydro-power plants in Slovakia, will initiate a simulated flood of the Danube river near Bratislava tomorrow. The inundation aims to provide the surrounding environment with much-needed nourishment and is part of the ongoing effort to combat the climate crisis.

The simulated flood, which will last for 18 days, starting on July 15 and continuing until August 1, will help protect the Danube floodplain forests and wetlands by ensuring water reaches critical areas that depend on it for survival. The manmade floods are necessary as the Danube around Bratislava has been regulated since the late 20th century by the Gabčíkovo hydroelectric scheme, which changed the original course of the river.

Travel: Train travel in Slovakia offers a unique experience for foreigners, despite occasional delays. Historical trains and special events organised by the national carrier provide opportunities to explore different routes, and historical engines and carriages offer scenic rides with stunning views.

Train travel in Slovakia offers a unique experience for foreigners, despite occasional delays. Historical trains and special events organised by the national carrier provide opportunities to explore different routes, and historical engines and carriages offer scenic rides with stunning views. Business: Ukrainian entrepreneurs are investing over €11 million to build a new confectionery factory near Žilina, Slovakia, creating 200 job opportunities. The facility will specialise in producing caramel or chocolate-coated nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, which are among the flagship products of Ukrainian firm Lukas, along with sweet pastries. Lukas has shifted some of its business to Slovakia due to the conflict with Russia, redirecting its exports to EU countries.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs are investing over €11 million to build a new confectionery factory near Žilina, Slovakia, creating 200 job opportunities. The facility will specialise in producing caramel or chocolate-coated nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, which are among the flagship products of Ukrainian firm Lukas, along with sweet pastries. Lukas has shifted some of its business to Slovakia due to the conflict with Russia, redirecting its exports to EU countries. Economics: Our Career Guide offers comprehensive information on the Slovak labour market, including legislation, HR professionals, education and training, trends, and key players in the field of human capital services. It provides valuable insights for exploring the labour market and understanding HR dynamics in the broader EU context.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

Traditional Bratislava-style kapustníky are savoury, round pastries filled with cabbage

The cookbook Z Kuchyne Starého Prešporka (From the Cuisine of Old Pressburg) by Peter Ševčovič, with kapustníky. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

These small round cakes filled with cabbage are a traditional part of Pressburger (Bratislava) cuisine. In Slovak, they are known as "kapustníky" and are a popular treat with both sweet and savory variations.

The use of cabbage in the recipe is significant, as it is an affordable and resilient vegetable that is still widely cultivated in the nearby town of Stupava, known for its sour cabbage.

EVENT FOR WEEKEND

Jamaican rhythms at Wakelake

Time to party! (Source: Wendy Wei - Pexels)

Wakelake in Ružinov invites all dance lovers to sway to Caribbean rhythms. The event will take place this Sunday, July 16, at 6:00 p.m.

In other news:

Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia will suspend production for three weeks from July 17. Its Martin-based component plant will halt production for two weeks from July 24. The carmaker cited the regular company-wide stoppage, during which more than 200 technical activities will be implemented across all operations and infrastructure. (SITA)

Its Martin-based component plant will halt production for two weeks from July 24. The carmaker cited the regular company-wide stoppage, during which more than 200 technical activities will be implemented across all operations and infrastructure. (SITA) Smer would have won the elections if they had been held in early July. Progresívne Slovensko would have come second, followed by Hlas, the latest NMS Market Research poll shows. (SME)

Progresívne Slovensko would have come second, followed by Hlas, the latest NMS Market Research poll shows. (SME) The growth of consumer prices of goods and services in Slovakia continues slowing down. The year-on-year inflation has been increasing continuously,

but its dynamics slowed down in June for the fourth month in a row, to 10.8 percent.

The year-on-year inflation has been increasing continuously, but its dynamics slowed down in June for the fourth month in a row, to 10.8 percent. Civic association Trust Women presents its new I See Me campaign, the main goal of which is to increase women's self-worth and awareness of her impact on personal and career growth. The project supports women and inspires them to perceive themselves positively without constantly comparing themselves to others.

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY: Temperatures will range from 29°C to 34°C. It will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds. The SHMÚ meteorological office has issued a first-level warning for high temperatures in Bratislava, Banská Bystrica, Nitra and Trnava Regions.

