Last week: Calls for more regulation as Slovakia's bear scare intensifies

Man who threatened president will not serve jail sentence, appeal court rules.

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is a special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operations later in July, with a full commentary and news overview by Michaela Terenzani.

Bear incidents on the rise

Bear encounters are happening more and more – not only in forests, but in towns and villages too. In recent days, sightings and attacks have been reported in several parts of Slovakia.

In Ružomberok, northern Slovakia, bears were spotted near a cemetery, apparently lured in by candles containing beef and pork tallow. In the village of Pača, southern Slovakia, an adult bear with two cubs was seen near a local swimming pool. Between last Friday and Saturday, three attacks were reported, with one man sustaining injuries and two using legally owned firearms to defend themselves.

The Hlas party has announced it would support an extraordinary session of parliament in order to pass bear-related regulation, citing people's fears and the effect on tourism in affected regions.