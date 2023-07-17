Items in shopping cart: View
17. Jul 2023 

Last week: Calls for more regulation as Slovakia's bear scare intensifies

Man who threatened president will not serve jail sentence, appeal court rules.

Matúš Beňo
Illustrative image.Illustrative image. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is a special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operations later in July, with a full commentary and news overview by Michaela Terenzani.

Here’s what you need to know about last week: More and more bear encounters are being reported, a man who threatened President Zuzana Čaputová is released, a Ukrainian business is investing in Slovakia and creating job opportunities. Also, Bratislava is turning an ammunition depot into a beautiful public space.

Bear incidents on the rise

Bear encounters are happening more and more – not only in forests, but in towns and villages too. In recent days, sightings and attacks have been reported in several parts of Slovakia.

In Ružomberok, northern Slovakia, bears were spotted near a cemetery, apparently lured in by candles containing beef and pork tallow. In the village of Pača, southern Slovakia, an adult bear with two cubs was seen near a local swimming pool. Between last Friday and Saturday, three attacks were reported, with one man sustaining injuries and two using legally owned firearms to defend themselves.

The Hlas party has announced it would support an extraordinary session of parliament in order to pass bear-related regulation, citing people's fears and the effect on tourism in affected regions.

