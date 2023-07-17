News digest: Slovak companies that receive a boost from the Ukrainian war

Storms in north Slovakia causing power outages, Slovak paleontologist unearthing prehistory of India, and a jazz concert recommendation.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, July 17 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Investigated drugs available in Slovakia

Illustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into three drugs after 150 reports of self-harm and suicidal thoughts potentially linked to the drugs in question were obtained.

Two of the three drugs are available in Slovakia as well. However, so far the Slovak State Institute for Drug Control has yet to receive any report in this regard.

According to recent data of the National Health Information Centre, the number of suicides in Slovakia increased year-on-year to 563 last year, which is 13 more than in 2021.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Slovak uncovering prehistory of India

The species Cordylus imkeae lives only in Africa today. Its distant relative was found recently in India. (Source: Comenius University)

An international team of scientists, including Slovak palaeontologist Andrej Čerňanský, has unearthed fossils of an unknown lizard that lived at the end of the dinosaur era.

The team was working in western India, where the fossil represents a very rare and unique find. What is interesting is that its current relatives are endemic to regions in Africa.

JAZZ EVENT FOR WEEK

Concert by a legend

Slovak singer, composer, and long-term dramaturg of the Bratislava Jazz Days festival Peter Lipa. (Source: TASR)

A legend of the Slovak, Czech and European jazz scene will perform in Bratislava. Peter Lipa is a Slovak singer, organiser and manager of music events, moderator, and promoter of the leading European festival Bratislava Jazz Days.

His music combines elements of jazz and blues. He began by playing a repertoire of worldwide standards, and today he records exclusively original works.

For more information and tickets click here (in Slovak).

In other news

On Monday, a bomb alert at the Presidential Palace was proven to be false , as a search of the premises yielded a negative result, police reported, adding that a criminal investigation concerning the scaremongering has been launched.

, as a search of the premises yielded a negative result, police reported, adding that a criminal investigation concerning the scaremongering has been launched. Electricity producer Slovenské elektrárne has increased the power output of the third block of the Mochovce nuclear power plant to 75 percent of the nominal reactor output, after the successful completion of all tests.

of the nominal reactor output, after the successful completion of all tests. On Saturday afternoon, a field fire close to M. R. Štefánik airport in Bratislava occurred. The fire was visible from a great distance. The fire that engulfed an area of 120 hectares was extinguished at noon on Sunday.

The fire occurred close to the Bratislava airport and was visible from nearby lakes where people were swimming. (Source: TASR)

The international FitchRatings agency has affirmed Slovakia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'A' with a negative outlook.

with a negative outlook. Slovak prosecutors are providing professional assistance to Ukraine by investigating and prosecuting environmental crimes. These are related to attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. In the future the Slovak Prosecutor-General's Office will train prosecutors and police officers from Ukraine in this regard as well.

These are related to attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. In the future the Slovak Prosecutor-General's Office will train prosecutors and police officers from Ukraine in this regard as well. On Monday, intense storm in the Žilina Region caused an increased number of power outages. More than 10,000 delivery points lacked electricity. The police also reports complications on roads such as fallen trees and flooded underpasses, especially in the towns of Žilina and Orava.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY:

Sunny, occasionally cloudy and a chance of showers or storms. Daily temperature between 23 °C to 32 °C. (SHMÚ)

