Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
19. Jul 2023 at 16:36  I 

New Košice Peace Marathon monument divisive, its location surprising

Experts are disgusted, the city silent.

author
Judita Čermáková
External contributor
The monument designed for the centenary of the Košice Peace Marathon.The monument designed for the centenary of the Košice Peace Marathon. (Source: Judita Čermáková)

This year, the city of Košice, eastern Slovakia, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Košice Peace Marathon. On this occasion, a monument was unveiled in the Košice multi-use cultural centre Kulturpark. The monument consists of a four-metre metal installation of three square objects covered with marathon medals, with a peace dove on top.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The new object in the public space was met with criticism from the professional public, leaving the city's chief architect surprised. The work was created by direct assignment, its placement not discussed with experts at all. The city is silent on the choice of location.

SkryťTurn off ads

An award-winning park

The site of the former barracks was turned into Kulturpark by the architectural studio zerozero based in Prešov, eastern Slovakia, as part of the European Capital of Culture – Košice 2013 campaign. The reconstruction of the complex lining the historic park cost almost €30 million. Kulturpark won three architectural awards: the prestigious Dušan Jurkovič Award, CEZAAR 2014 and ARCH 2014.

zerozero architect Irakli Eristavi came to see the installation in front of the Kulturpark main building.

"I'm not going to evaluate the artistic qualities, because in my opinion there is not much to evaluate. It absolutely does not fit in this space. If this becomes a trend, it will, to a certain extent, devalue a space that has its own integrity. When something is to be placed there, it should be subject to a selection process and supported by a professional discussion," says the architect.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

History Talks: Absinthe wine?

If water is contaminated, drink wine instead, as in the past.


15 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The depo of the planned metro on the outskirts of Petržalka used as free graffiti zone.

Bratislava has lost famous free graffiti zone

Petržalka borough is looking for a new one.


18. jul
A bear whose image was captured by a trail camera in the Malá Fatra mountains.

Calls for more regulation as Slovakia's bear scare intensifies

Man who threatened president will not serve jail sentence, appeal court rules.


17. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad