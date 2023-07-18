Some fireworks will be illegal in Slovakia from next year

A new amendment also sets hours when other fireworks can be used.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Slovakia will ban the sale and use of certain pyrotechnic products starting from next year.

The ban concerns F2 and F3 fireworks, which include firecrackers, flash crackers, various rounds for these fireworks, Roman candles, mine firework, barrage firework and rockets containing a pyrotechnic unit, the main effect of which is noise.

The ban will come into effect on January 2, 2024, following the signing of an amendment to the Explosives, Explosive Objects and Ammunition Act by President Zuzana Čaputová in July.

Today, fireworks in categories F2 and F3 can be used throughout the year if the municipality approves a person’s written request.

Firework hours specified

The amendment also specifies the hours when other fireworks can be used. People can use them from 18:00 to midnight on December 31 until January 1, from midnight to 2:00 in the morning.

They can be used in places at least 250m from hospitals, nursing homes, animal shelters, veterinary clinics, zoos and the like.

The sale of pyrotechnics in self-service shops not intended for this purpose will be banned, too. The exception is the sale of products falling into the F1 category, which covers sparklers and other fireworks such as butterflies, buzzers and fountains.