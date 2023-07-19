News digest: Conflict between police and Interior Minister sees latter's mandate revoked

City of Košice wants people to discover local producers, a divisive marathon monument, and National Transfusion Service asking for blood donations.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, July 19 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Minister's mandate revoked ahead of election

Technocratic Government Interior Minister Ivan Šimko. (Source: TASR)

On Wednesday, President Zuzana Čaputová revoked the mandate of Interior Minister Ivan Šimko after a breakdown in trust between Šimko and police leaders, with the latter threatening to resign.

The ministry has been entrusted to the PM.

Read more about the technocratic government:

Who is Ľudovít Ódor, the new Slovak Prime Minister?

Slovakia’s new technocratic PM and ‘cabinet of experts’ face off against populists.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Košice Peace Marathon monument is divisive

Metal installation marking the 100th anniversary of the Košice Peace Marathon. (Source: Judita Čermáková)

On the 100th anniversary of the Košice Peace Marathon, a new monument was unveiled in the city's Kulturpark cultural centre. The four-metre metal installation consists of three square objects covered with marathon medals, with a peace dove on top.

The new object has been publicly criticised, surprising the city's chief architect.

EVENT FOR WEDNESDAY

Come see Academy Award hit at Kuchajda lake

video //www.youtube.com/embed/wxN1T1uxQ2g

On Wednesday evening at 21:30, independent sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won 7 awards out of eleven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, will be screened at the open air cinema at Kuchajda lake in Bratislava's Nové Mesto borough.

Admission is free.

In other news

Slovakia will send 31 members of the Fire and Rescue Corps to help Greece fight wildfires after several large-scale fires broke out at the beginning of the week. All the firefighters left on Wednesday. The Slovak team will be deployed in the Attica region in the vicinity of Athens.

after several large-scale fires broke out at the beginning of the week. All the firefighters left on Wednesday. The Slovak team will be deployed in the Attica region in the vicinity of Athens. Several parties will support a special parliamentary session on compensation for towns, villages and self-governing regions due to be held on Friday, July 21.

According to Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), the session might fail to open, as several MPs will not be present.

due to be held on Friday, July 21. According to Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), the session might fail to open, as several MPs will not be present. Year-on-year inflation measured by the EU's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices came in at 11.3 percent in July 2023 , falling 12.3 percent in June, the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday.

, falling 12.3 percent in June, the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday. The National Transfusion Service has reported low stocks of blood groups A, B and 0 with a negative Rh factor, and is appealing to people to donate blood before the holidays.

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Little cloud cover. Occasional showers, rain and storms expected, especially in the north and east Slovakia. A level 1 storm warning applies for the Prešov Region and level 2 for the Košice Region. Daily temperatures between 26 °C and 31 °C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).