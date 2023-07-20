Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Jul 2023 at 18:53 

Slovaks fear high gas prices again, already checking firewood prices

Firewood prices have decreased, but they are expected to go back up if the state cuts energy aid.

Jozef Tvardzík
Jozef Tvardzík, Compiled by Spectator staff
Editorial
Forest in the Small Carpathians.Forest in the Small Carpathians. (Source: SME)

Unlike last year, when households tried to buy firewood in a frenzy and fear of high energy bills for any price, causing firewood prices to even double in some Slovak regions, the situation has calmed down - for now.

Demand in firewood is usually lower in the summer, and the fact that the past winter was mild has allowed people to save some of firewood for another heating season. As a result, prices have fallen even though they remain higher than before the energy crisis hit Slovakia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Firewood sellers did not have much work to do either.

“We were literally surviving and working just two days a week,” Beluša firewood seller Marek Pšenka Zalčík told the Sme daily.

Energy

Services and publications

