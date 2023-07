Higher interest rates have sent the prices down.

Flat hunters in Slovakia are experiencing a great time as the price of two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats has dropped markedly in one year, making the purchase of their new home more affordable.

The price fall ranges from €10,000 to €30,000, data by the real estate website Nehnutelnosti.sk show. The company that runs the largest real estate website Slovakia analysed flat listings.