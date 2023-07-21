Great bustards! Protected bird viewing area near Bratislava opens to public

Sysľovské Polia is an inconspicuous wilderness just a few kilometres from the capital.

After an 18 year gap, the general public can can finally visit the Protected Bird Area (CHVÚ) Sysľovské Polia near Rusovce, a village on the south bank of the Danube near Bratislava. A newly built nature trail divided into six sections with information about the protected birds and the area's history – from Roman times to the period of the Iron Curtain – opened on July 1.

The protected area is home to two rare bird species, the great bustard and the red-footed falcon. At the same time, it is an important wintering spot for numerous flocks of migrating birds.

“To see sometimes 300 bustards in a field among grazing roe deer is like seeing a safari in Africa,” said Jozef Chavko from the civic association Raptor Protection of Slovakia, as quoted by the Sme daily. “It is a very valuable territory for Slovaks and Slovakia.”

The trail was to have been open from July 1 till September 30, i.e. when birds are least sensitive to human disturbance. However, only the first two parts of the trail will be accessible before August 1, in order to allow for the undisturbed nesting of red-footed falcons.

“For 18 years we were forbidden to enter Syslovské Polia, so I very much appreciate that we found common ground with the conservationists, the municipality, the parish and the mayors of the adjacent districts. My priority was to make sure that families with children could get to this protected area, either on foot or by bicycle,” said Radovan Jenčík, the mayor of Rusovce.

In the protected area, people can only walk or cycle along the trail; motorised vehicles and dogs are not allowed.

“Bustards consider dogs to be predators and in places where dogs are present, bustards are not interested in nesting,” explained Chavko.

Chavko appealed to visitors to behave considerately in the protected area.

“Enjoy nature, walk in the fields, but at the same time keep to the marked route and do not make [unnecessary] noise,” Chavko said. “If the number of visitors grows beyond a tolerable level, and especially if visitors do not respect the conditions of movement, we will have to close the nature trail.”

The Syslovské Polia protected area can be reached from Rusovce, which is part of Bratislava and accessible by municipal public transport. The nearest bus stop is Vývojová, about three kilometres from the start of the trail; parking is also available in Rusovce.