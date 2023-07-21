News digest: Bratislava unveils changes to public transport routes

Rainbow Pride comes to Bratislava this weekend, but Johnny Depp is not coming to Banská Bystrica. Also, MPs' buttons have stopped working.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Friday, July 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Imminent changes to Bratislava's public transport routes

Changes are coming to some of Bratislava's main bus routes. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

Starting from August 5, 2023, Bratislava's bus routes and timetables will undergo some major changes. The areas primarily affected by the alterations include Ružinov, Dúbravka, Devínska Nová Ves, Záhorská Bystrica and Lamač districts.

Notably, only bus number 61 will directly connect to Bratislava International Airport, while bus 96, which currrrently connects the airport with Petržalka, will terminate at the nearby Avion shopping centre.

Attendants will be on hand at major interchange hubs between July 29 and August 11 to explain the changes to passengers; in addition they will be advertised by notices at stops. We summarise the main route changes here; the full list of changes is available on the public transport authority's website here (in Slovak).

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Nature: After 18 years, the protected bird viewing area at Sysľovské Polia, near Bratislava, is open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to spot rare bird species like the great bustard in their native environment.

After 18 years, the protected bird viewing area at Sysľovské Polia, near Bratislava, is open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to spot rare bird species like the great bustard in their native environment. Weekend: Stargaze on a budget by visiting dark sky parks or observatories like Lomnický Peak and Chopok in Slovakia to see meteor showers and the alignment of the planets.

Stargaze on a budget by visiting dark sky parks or observatories like Lomnický Peak and Chopok in Slovakia to see meteor showers and the alignment of the planets. Opinion: Slovakia has the chance to follow Ireland's path towards greater LGBT+ equality and tolerance.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THE WEEKEND

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Sometimes, a single muffin is all you need to get the partyy started, (Source: Pexels)

Kick off the weekend with a beer-pong tournament this evening, and then discover the rest of our top 10 events in Bratislava curated for foreigners, ranging from international music festivals and city tours to film festivals and Christmas markets.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Bratislava Pride 2023

Rainbow PRIDE festival comes to Bratislava (Source: Marko Erd)

The 13th Rainbow Pride Bratislava festival will take place at Freedom Square (Námestie slobody) tomorrow, Saturday, July 22, 2023. This year's event will feature concerts by Slovak bands, speeches in support of LGBTI equality, and a vibrant parade through the city. Don't miss out on the month of side events, including discussions, workshops, film screenings, exhibitions and more!

In other news

A planned concert by the Hollywood Vampires, a music act featuring Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, has been cancelled. Safety concerns at the intended venue, in Banská Bystrica, were cited as the reason, given the large turnout predicted.

Acting Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, who is now acting as interior minister following the departure this week of Ivan Šimko, says he is ready to ensure the smooth functioning of the department. He has discussed his priorities with ministry representatives and section directors, focusing on parliamentary elections, Eurofunds, the Recovery Plan, and addressing illegal migration.

He has discussed his priorities with ministry representatives and section directors, focusing on parliamentary elections, Eurofunds, the Recovery Plan, and addressing illegal migration. A former employee of Comenius University in Bratislava, Milan Trizna, has received a three-year suspended sentence and an €8,000 fine for accepting a bribe. The sentence resulted from a plea deal between Trizna and the prosecutor, and the verdict is now final.

The sentence resulted from a plea deal between Trizna and the prosecutor, and the verdict is now final. Two attempts to hold extraordinary sessions of the Slovak parliament on Friday proved unsuccessful. They were stymied by technical problems with MPs' voting equipment in the main chamber of parliament, which is currently undergoing renovation; the sessions will now move to parliament's temporary venue at the Winter Riding Hall in the grounds of Bratislava Castle.

The Neptun's Fountain in downtown Prešov in July2023. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday promises to be sunny, with temperatures of up to 29°C during the day, falling to 17°C overnight. Winds will remain light, at around 10 km/h. On Sunday, temperatures will be even higher. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).