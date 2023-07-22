To do better, Slovakia must stand up for the rights of all

This past year was a sad reminder of how hateful words can easily lead to hateful actions, embassies emphasise.

As Slovakia celebrates Pride events around the country this year, including in Bardejov on June 10, Banská Bystrica on June 24, Bratislava on July 22, and Košice on August 26, we stand with the LGBTQI+ community as they form an integral part of Slovak society, strive for full equality, and struggle in the face of intolerance. Everyone is entitled to respect, dignity and equality—no matter how we identify ourselves or whom we love.

This past year was a sad reminder of how hateful words can easily lead to hateful actions, and that when one group of people is targeted, all people in vulnerable situations are less safe. The murders at Tepláreň underscored how discrimination and violence walk hand in hand. Attempts to further restrict the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons cause further pain. In this respect, we feel obliged to underline that when we stand up for the rights of all, societies are more free, more prosperous, and more secure.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating its 75th birthday this year, states that each person is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action of 1993 affirms that human rights are indivisible, interdependent, and interconnected, and the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union require all EU member states to enshrine equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ people. The Equal Rights Coalition of member states and NGOs promotes the rights of LGBTQI+ people worldwide. These rights are nonnegotiable. They are human rights. They are indivisible. They are the cornerstone of our free and democratic societies.

To the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people of Slovakia and around the world, we see you. We stand with you.

