Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Jul 2023 at 7:10

To do better, Slovakia must stand up for the rights of all

This past year was a sad reminder of how hateful words can easily lead to hateful actions, embassies emphasise.

Rainbow Pride in Bratislava in July 2022.Rainbow Pride in Bratislava in July 2022. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

As Slovakia celebrates Pride events around the country this year, including in Bardejov on June 10, Banská Bystrica on June 24, Bratislava on July 22, and Košice on August 26, we stand with the LGBTQI+ community as they form an integral part of Slovak society, strive for full equality, and struggle in the face of intolerance. Everyone is entitled to respect, dignity and equality—no matter how we identify ourselves or whom we love.

This past year was a sad reminder of how hateful words can easily lead to hateful actions, and that when one group of people is targeted, all people in vulnerable situations are less safe. The murders at Tepláreň underscored how discrimination and violence walk hand in hand. Attempts to further restrict the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons cause further pain. In this respect, we feel obliged to underline that when we stand up for the rights of all, societies are more free, more prosperous, and more secure.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating its 75th birthday this year, states that each person is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action of 1993 affirms that human rights are indivisible, interdependent, and interconnected, and the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union require all EU member states to enshrine equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ people. The Equal Rights Coalition of member states and NGOs promotes the rights of LGBTQI+ people worldwide. These rights are nonnegotiable. They are human rights. They are indivisible. They are the cornerstone of our free and democratic societies.

To the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people of Slovakia and around the world, we see you. We stand with you.

Embassy of the Argentine Republic to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia

Embassy of Australia

Embassy of Austria

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium

Embassy of Belgium – General Representation of Flanders

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria

Embassy of Canada

Embassy of Chile

Embassy of Cyprus

Czech Embassy in Bratislava

Embassy of Denmark

EIB Group Representation in Slovakia

Embassy of Estonia

European Commission Representation in Slovakia

European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia

Embassy of Finland

Embassy of France

German Embassy

Embassy of Greece

Embassy of Iceland

Embassy of Israel

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Italy

Embassy of Japan

Embassy of the Republic of Latvia

Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania

Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Embassy of Malta

Embassy of Mexico

Embassy of Montenegro

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic

New Zealand Embassy

Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bratislava

Embassy of Portugal in Bratislava

Embassy of Romania

The Embassy of the Republic of Serbia

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Bratislava

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Bratislava

Embassy of Sweden

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of Ukraine

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America

Wallonia.be and Wallonia-Brussels International in Slovakia

Juraj Droba, Governor of Bratislava Region

Dana Kleinert, Deputy Mayor of the City District Bratislava-Old Town

Silvia Porubänová and the Slovak National Center for Human Rights

Matej Vagač, Mayor of the City District Bratislava-Old Town

Matúš Vallo, Mayor of Bratislava

Bratislava

