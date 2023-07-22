To do better, Slovakia must stand up for the rights of all

As Slovakia celebrates Pride events around the country this year, including in Bardejov on June 10, Banská Bystrica on June 24, Bratislava on July 22, and Košice on August 26, we stand with the LGBTQI+ community as they form an integral part of Slovak society, strive for full equality, and struggle in the face of intolerance. Everyone is entitled to respect, dignity and equality—no matter how we identify ourselves or whom we love.
This past year was a sad reminder of how hateful words can easily lead to hateful actions, and that when one group of people is targeted, all people in vulnerable situations are less safe. The murders at Tepláreň underscored how discrimination and violence walk hand in hand. Attempts to further restrict the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons cause further pain. In this respect, we feel obliged to underline that when we stand up for the rights of all, societies are more free, more prosperous, and more secure.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating its 75th birthday this year, states that each person is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action of 1993 affirms that human rights are indivisible, interdependent, and interconnected, and the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union require all EU member states to enshrine equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ people. The Equal Rights Coalition of member states and NGOs promotes the rights of LGBTQI+ people worldwide. These rights are nonnegotiable. They are human rights. They are indivisible. They are the cornerstone of our free and democratic societies.
To the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people of Slovakia and around the world, we see you. We stand with you.
Embassy of the Argentine Republic to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia
Embassy of Australia
Embassy of Austria
Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium
Embassy of Belgium – General Representation of Flanders
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria
Embassy of Canada
Embassy of Chile
Embassy of Cyprus
Czech Embassy in Bratislava
Embassy of Denmark
EIB Group Representation in Slovakia
Embassy of Estonia
European Commission Representation in Slovakia
European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia
Embassy of Finland
Embassy of France
German Embassy
Embassy of Greece
Embassy of Iceland
Embassy of Israel
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of Italy
Embassy of Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania
Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Embassy of Malta
Embassy of Mexico
Embassy of Montenegro
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic
New Zealand Embassy
Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bratislava
Embassy of Portugal in Bratislava
Embassy of Romania
The Embassy of the Republic of Serbia
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Bratislava
The Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Bratislava
Embassy of Sweden
Embassy of Switzerland
Embassy of Ukraine
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America
Wallonia.be and Wallonia-Brussels International in Slovakia
Juraj Droba, Governor of Bratislava Region
Dana Kleinert, Deputy Mayor of the City District Bratislava-Old Town
Silvia Porubänová and the Slovak National Center for Human Rights
Matej Vagač, Mayor of the City District Bratislava-Old Town
Matúš Vallo, Mayor of Bratislava