25. Jul 2023 at 7:00

At art museum in eastern Slovakia, visitors can admire 100 works by great Spanish artist

At the exhibition, which will last until September 24, visitors can also see a rare postcard with the original signature of Salvador Dalí.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Salvador Dalí.Salvador Dalí. (Source: wikipedia)

In the Levoča gallery, eastern Slovakia, a unique complete collection of 100 colour xylographs by Salvador Dalí called "the Divine Comedy" is being exhibited.

The Spanish artist created the original exhibits between 1950 and 1959, illustrations for a classic work of Italian literature - the epic poem of the same name written by Dante Alighieri, Vladimíra Novotná Čajová from Levoča Town Hall said.

"This exceptional complete classic series of 100 colour woodcuts proves the incredible bravura with which Dalí created this masterpiece at the time. This unique series helps the viewer understand the scope and value of the work done by the great master of our time," explained the curator of the exhibition, Jakub Milčák, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added that the owners of the presented series were the French actress Marina Vlady and the Russian actor, singer, and poet Vladimir Vysockij.

Unknown sites of the brilliant artwork

The goal of the exhibition is to help the public perceive and understand how Dalí materialised his opinions and ideas thanks to his unique artistic language in the form of paintings, which often uses an immaterial aspect, but the viewer can clearly feel it.

"Overall, the exhibition tries to bring Dalí as close as possible to the viewer, presenting hitherto unknown sides of his genius work. This acquaintance with Dalí will undoubtedly be interesting not only for experts, but also for people who are just starting to deal with art," he added for TASR.

The works were engraved and printed under the direction of Jean Estrade and under the supervision of Dalí. According to Milčák, this work is considered one of the most important of its kind in the 20th century.

The choice of colours, the engraving of 3,500 wooden blocks, necessary to create 100 colour woodcuts, meant almost four years of continuous work by a group of the best experts.

A rare postcard with the original signature of Salvador Dalí is also presented at the exhibition. The exhibition will last until September 24.

