Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Jul 2023 at 7:00

Gothic churches get summer opening hours for first time

Rare frescoes and rich history of buildings now more accessible.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Koceľovce church entrance gateKoceľovce church entrance gate (Source: TASR)

Medieval churches with rare frescoes in the Gemer-Malohont region, which have long struggled with accessibility, have been given fixed opening hours for the first time this summer season, the TASR newswire has reported.

The move means that the public will be able to visit 12 gothic churches, which were last year awarded European Heritage status, and see the frescoes as well and learn their individual histories, including links to aristocratic families, and German mining settlements, among others.

Gemer hides two Romanesque jewels, only three kilometres apart Read more 

During July and August, the churches in Štítnik, Koceľovce, Ochtina and Plešivec will be open to visitors in the Rožňava district from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon. In the districts of Rimavská Sobota and Revúca, the public will be able to visit churches in Rimavský Brezov, Kyjatice, Kraskov, Kamenňany, Šivetice and Chyžno from Wednesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the church in Rákoš on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The church in Rimavská Baňa is temporarily closed for visitors due to ongoing renovation.

"We are very happy that, through wide cooperation, we managed to organize fixed times during which tourists can get to the churches, simply, without looking for an administrator's number, or reserving or having to wait. We believe that this year's season will bring greater comfort not only for those interested, but also for the sites' owners," Peter Palgut of the Gotická cesta civic association, said. Entrance fees to the churches are voluntary, with money collected going to local church congregations for maintenance of buildings.

