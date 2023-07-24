Danish firm to design new Bratislava neighbourhood with rental flats

The Corwin developer envisions a full-fledged neighbourhood in Bratislava-Dúbravka.

The Corwin development group has unveiled its upcoming project, to be constructed near Agátová Street in Bratislava's Dúbravka borough. The complex should accommodate more than 1,600 residents.

The group bought the land back in 2018 through its subsidiary company CC Theta. This is an area that has not been maintained for years and is clogged with decades-old piles of construction waste created during the expansion of the borough.

The new multifunctional district will be designed by the Danish studio Gehl Architects. Five blocks of six- to eight-story apartment buildings will be constructed at the site, with a total of 927 flats.

The complex should include a senior centre, a kindergarten for 120 children, a central park with an area of 5,000 square metres, which will be connected to the surrounding area by smaller green elements and squares.

The developer is envisioning a full-fledged neighbourhood, which will also have civic amenities nearby. The project should also include green roofs, rain gardens and a retention lake.

"The semi-enclosed blocks of residential buildings will allow their residents to create a tighter and friendlier community. This will also be supported by public spaces intended for relaxation, sports, grilling, gardens, etc. The amount of green areas will be complemented by several water features," explains project manager Samuel Csáder.

The project will be connected to the city by the existing tram route, which runs through Saratovská Street, but also by the upcoming integrated passenger transport terminals.

The developer assumes that the first construction stage involving about 300 flats should begin in 2026, and plans to complete it two years later.

The entire housing complex Hrubé Lúky – Agátová, which is part of Bratislava's pilot plan for the construction of rental apartments, could be completed in 2031. The developer will contribute to the housing fund of the city with about 40 rental flats.

Other big players from the real estate business such as Penta Real Estate and Finep have plans in this part of the city.

In blue is shown the location of the new neighbourhood in the Dúbravka borough. (Source: Corwin)

