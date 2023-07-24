Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Jul 2023 at 16:49

New project with 900 apartments proposed in Dúbravka

Developer envisions a full-fledged neighbourhood.

Tomas Vasuta
Bratislava. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The Corwin development group has unveiled its upcoming project, to be constructed near Agátová Street in Bratislava's Dúbravka borough. The complex should accommodate more than 1,600 residents.

The group bought the land back in 2018 through its subsidiary company CC Theta. This is an area that has not been maintained for years and is clogged with decades-old piles of construction waste created during the expansion of the borough.

The new multifunctional district will be designed by the Danish studio Gehl Architects. Five blocks of six- to eight-story apartment buildings will be constructed at the site, with a total of 927 apartments.

The complex should include a senior centre, a kindergarten for 120 children, a central park with an area of 5,000 square metres, which will be connected to the surrounding area by smaller green elements and squares.

The developer is envisioning a full-fledged neighbourhood, which will also have civic amenities nearby. The project should also include green roofs, rain gardens and a retention lake.

"The semi-enclosed blocks of residential buildings will allow their residents to create a tighter and friendlier community. This will also be supported by public spaces intended for relaxation, sports, grilling, gardens, etc. The amount of green areas will be complemented by several water features," explains project manager Samuel Csáder.

The project will be connected to the city by the existing tram route, which runs through Saratovská Street, but also by the upcoming integrated passenger transport terminals

The developer assumes that the first construction stage involving approximately three hundred apartments should begin in 2026, and plans to complete it two years later.

Other big players from the real estate business have plans in this part of the city.

In blue is shown the location of the new neighbourhood in the Dúbravka borough. (Source: Corwin)

