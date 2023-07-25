Slovaks enjoy their night in the Tatras like Italians, with masks and late-night boating

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Rainbow Bratislava

Rainbow Pride took place last week in the centre of Bratislava. Thousands of people celebrated the LGBT+ community.

"Proud and indestructible" was the motto of the thirteenth edition of the festival. Its symbol became a rainbow flag that was bulletproof, resistant to knife cuts and fireproof.

According to the event organisers, last year's public opinion poll showed that 53 percent of people in Slovakia do not personally know any gay or lesbian.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Venetian Night

Last Saturday, the eighth year of the popular event called Venetian Night took place by Štrbské Pleso lake in the High Tatras.

The event is held by the inhabitants of the Tatras, with the aim of restoring past times at Štrbské Pleso. This relaxing event is about boating, music and good food.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Fighting ticks with coconut

The Genius Olympiad in the USA. (Source: Facebook/Amavet)

Natália Ivanecká and Laura Kleinová, students of an eight-year secondary school in Prešov, eastern Slovakia, won the gold at the Genius Olympiad, a global contest for young inventors in the USA, last month.

In their project, the girls compared the repellency of common cosmetic products, especially shower gels, perfumes and essential oils. In their study, which covered more than 1,600 ticks, they found that perfumes and essential oils are more effective than shower gels.

Based on the analysis, they made their own repellent product - coconut cream - which significantly repels ticks, but at the same time is environmentally friendly.

Read more in Slovak.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator

A new community centre will open in Bratislava's Old Town - in a very special place.

A Košice market has introduced signs to identify local producers.

At an art museum in eastern Slovakia, visitors can admire 100 works by a great Spanish artist.

Slovak music is little known to the world. A leading Amsterdam-based conductor wants to change that.

At this mountaintop castle, the roofless Commander's House will be spared from collapse.

Sysľovské Polia is an inconspicuous wilderness just a few kilometres from the capital.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

A bear and Speaker Boris Kollár

Translation of the meme: "One is abundant and harmful to Slovakia...The other is a bear."

According to a study by the State Nature Conservancy, the population of brown bears in Slovakia has increased. Although experts say that the growth of the bear population is not significant, there have already been reports of several animal attacks in recent weeks.

Speaker Boris Kollár, leader of the Sme Rodina party, could not help himself and decided to comment on this topic (just like many other politicians). At his press conference, which lasted almost an hour, the politician offered solutions to this 'problem' like killing some of the bears.

Kollár, who is the father of 12 children, is a well-known populist. During the 2020 election campaign, he promised to build 20,000 rental flats (there are none). His party, Sme Rodina, pushed through some controversial bills during this term, and opposed some of the major bills that could have helped Slovakia.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!