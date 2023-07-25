News digest: Slovakia's hunt for a Michelin star begins

Another diplomatic storm caused by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's remarks, good news from Slovakia, and a summer film event to go to.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, July 25 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Orbán makes neighbours angry again

Viktor Orbán at the Baile Tusnad festival on July 22, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orbán)

The Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador Csaba Balogh on Monday, July 24, to explain Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's 'unacceptable and disturbing' claims uttered during a recent summer university event in Romania.

During the festival, Orbán referred to Slovakia as 'separated parts of Hungary' and 'Felvidék', a term describing a part of the no longer existing Kingdom of Hungary where today's Slovakia is situated.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry stressed that Czechoslovakia, and later Slovakia, and Hungary are the successor states of Austria-Hungary. Nothing could thus have been separated from today’s Hungary, the ministry reminded Hungary.

Slovak politicians, including the Orbán admirer Robert Fico, slammed Orbán for his remarks.

Slovakia is one of the last countries in Europe that has not established cooperation with the Michelin Guide. Will it change?

Works by one of the greatest Spanish artists are on display in eastern Slovakia.

A weekly dose of three positive stories from Slovakia and one funny meme about Speaker Boris Kollár and bears.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Which places in Slovakia are the best to observe storms?

Storm chaser Richard Tóth. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Many interesting storms occur in eastern Slovakia, because they start in the mountains and gain strength as they move in the direction of Ukraine, because there is nothing to stop them, says storm chaser Richard Tóth in an interview.

Read on to find out why the Slovak storm chaser likes a nice weather, too.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Film marathon on the roof

video //www.youtube.com/embed/5muQK7CuFtY

On Thursday, the first film, "Babylon", will be screened on the roof of the Prior shopping mall on the Kamenné Námestie square in downtown Bratislava.

Films will be screened there in the summer - on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All the screenings are free. However, there is a limited number of seats available.

In other news

Europe will have a state-of-the-art telescope, the largest optical facility for solar research in Europe. The Astronomical Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences became one of the founding members of the European Solar Telescope Foundation on Tuesday. The telescope will be built at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on the Spanish island of La Palma.

The Astronomical Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences became one of the founding members of the European Solar Telescope Foundation on Tuesday. The telescope will be built at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on the Spanish island of La Palma. Almost 20 years have passed since Slovakia joined the EU in May 2004. According to the National Bank of Slovakia's study, th EU single market increases Slovakia's GDP by more than 15 percent. Since its EU accession, Slovakia has received more than €24 billion in direct net payments from the EU.

Since its EU accession, Slovakia has received more than €24 billion in direct net payments from the EU. European funds for the programme period 2014 to 2020 were used in Slovakia at 74.51 percent as of July 21. Out of the total allocation of €14.50 billion, €10.67 billion have been spent by June 30, 2023, and €3.83 billion remain to be spent.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and showers in many places. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 20°C. In the south, Šariš and Zemplín, the temperature may jump to 26°C.

Wind warnings will be in place in southwestern and eastern Slovakia, as well as parts of central Slovakia. Storm warnings will be in place in eastern Slovakia. (SHMÚ)

