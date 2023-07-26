Items in shopping cart: View
26. Jul 2023 at 16:15

Health of Slovaks stagnating, warns Health Ministry

New report shows public health indicators worsening.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Slovaks' health is stagnating at best, and in some parts of the country is worsening, the Health Ministry has warned.

In a report on the development of the strategic framework of health care for the years 2014 to 2030 some areas the health of Slovaks, the ministry said that in some areas, people's health had worsened in the last year.

The report said that levels of life expectancy and preventable mortality are short of set targets.

"The number of healthy years has increased, but not enough. The other V4 countries have almost reached the European average. Although Slovakia made some progress towards catching up, higher growth is needed to achieve this set goal," the ministry says, adding that even infant mortality rates were far behind the European average.

The total mortality rate, as well as the mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases and tumors, decreased slightly, however. "According to updated 2022 data, deaths from COVID-19 decreased significantly, but this is a global trend and represents a decline in the disease," according to the report.

Public health indicators also stagnated or worsened, while vaccination rates among children and seniors were also down.

The report also highlighted a rise in adult obesity and alcohol consumption, although not significantly changed, continues to be high and above the average of most European countries. Meanwhile, there has also been a rise in the number of smokers.

