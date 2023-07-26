Petition demands less traffic on busy Bratislava artery

City authorities say some proposals already being considered.

Šancová Street in the direction of Račianske and Trnavské Mýto localities. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

A petition demanding traffic on one of the capital's main arteries be limited has been signed by almost 1,500 people just days after it was launched.

The high number of signatures for the petition to reduce traffic flows through Šancová Street in central Bratislava centre underlines the importance of the issue to locals, according to the woman behind it, architect Ivana Nemethová.

Šancová is one of the city's key traffic arteries, connecting the area around the Main Railway station with Trnavské Mýto. It is also densely populated.

"The intensity of road traffic has already exceeded what is bearable and is incompatible with quality life in the city," the petition reads.

Its main demands include new crossings for pedestrians, and a reduction in the number of lanes from two to one for passenger cars in both directions, with remaining lanes to be used exclusively for public transport and bicycles.

City authorities say a reduction in lanes is already under consideration.

"These demands reflect what people see is the problem. There are no pedestrian crossings - residents have to make a detour or walk across the road," Nemethová explains.

The distance between existing pedestrian crossings on Šancová Street can be as much as 400 metres.

Under proposals in the petition two new crossings would be created on the 1.7-kilometre long street at the junction between Ľadová and Beskydská streets and another near Belehradská street. The former is being considered, city authorities have said.

Other demands include for existing crossings in the Račianske Mýto locality and Žilinská Street be made barrier-free as well as the planting of new greenery and the implementation of measure to reduce noise.

Authorities have suggested that traffic-light regulated intersections before Šancová Street could be used to reduce traffic jams on the road.