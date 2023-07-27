News digest: 6 Slovak castles that were the hardest to build

Historical Bratislava pharmacy will open later this year, endless D1 construction, and why foreign soldiers are main suspects in Sliač.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, July 27 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

It's not a fully comfortable drive. Maybe in 2032

Višňové Tunnel in northern Slovakia. (Source: visnovebude.sk)

Drivers need to wait some more years for the completion of the 440 km motorway connection of Bratislava and Košice.

Based on the latest plans, the last stretch, Turany-Hubová, near Žilina, should be completed in 2032. If everything goes well. In the meantime, drivers can use the motorway in Hungary to get from Bratislava to Košice or vice-versa.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Politics: Sliač, a spa town in the heart of Slovakia that became notorious last year after it held a local referendum on a US base, has been dealing with an unusual problem for more than a year: stolen road signs.

Sliač, a spa town in the heart of Slovakia that became notorious last year after it held a local referendum on a US base, has been dealing with an unusual problem for more than a year: stolen road signs. Travel: These castles are the most complex and complicated mediaeval structures in Slovakia.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Furniture is being re-installed into illustrious Salvator pharmacy

The historical furniture being returned to the Salvator pharmacy following its interior restoration. (Source: Courtesy of MMB/Dominika Bolgáčová)

The re-opening of the renowned Salvator pharmacy in Bratislava's Old Town is moving closer. The city earlier this month completed reconstruction of the premises. Reinstallation of the Baroque furnishings began on Monday, July 24, and will last for some five to six weeks.

WHAT TO DO

3 free things to enjoy in or near the capital

Branč Castle. (Source: Matej Chrvala)

Set out on a hike to Branč Castle with other foreigners. The trip takes place on Saturday.

In other news

The Supreme Court reduced the sentence of former police investigator Marián Kučerka . Instead of the original 11 years in prison, he received an unconditional prison sentence of 10 years and six months for corruption. Kučerka is hiding in Bosnia.

. Instead of the original 11 years in prison, he received an unconditional prison sentence of 10 years and six months for corruption. Kučerka is hiding in Bosnia. President Zuzana Čaputová called on Slovaks living abroad to take part in the September parliamentary elections by voting by post. They can register until August 9.

by voting by post. They can register until August 9. There are currently more than 530 registered social enterprises in Slovakia. They employ over 6,300 people, of which 3,495 are vulnerable and disadvantaged persons.

in Slovakia. They employ over 6,300 people, of which 3,495 are vulnerable and disadvantaged persons. English midfielder James Weir, 27, joined the A team of the Slovak football club FC ViOn Zlaté Moravce-Vráble. He took part in the Manchester United's youth academy and also played in the Premier League.

A German mortar shell with a diameter of 80 mm from the Second World War, which was found during work on a drainage canal near the road between Nové Mesto nad Váhom and Stará Tura. The grenade was not capable of detonation. (Source: Trenčín Police)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Occassional showers or rain. Strong breeze. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 24°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).