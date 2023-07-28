Meteorite strike felt in southern Slovakia and Hungary

The celestial object probably fell to earth north of Rimavská Sobota.

On July 24, at around 15:18 local time, residents of the Novohrad and Gemer regions of southern Slovakia, as well as people in neighbouring Hungary, were startled by a powerful rumble and then felt slight tremors. The cause was confirmed to be a meteorite that probably fell to earth somewhere north of Rimavská Sobota, the My Novohrad website writes.

Reports suggest that the event was visible as a bright flash as far away as Budapest, 120 kilometres distant.

The exact point of impact is unknown

Determining the exact impact location poses challenges, due to the event's daytime occurrence and limited data. Experts speculate that any recovered fragments will likely be small, possibly weighing less than a kilogram.

Astronomer Pavol Rapavý explained that pinpointing the meteorite's location is complicated, requiring consideration of factors such as the position of a camera that briefly captured the meteorite's trail, and simulating background stars to determine the coordinates accurately. As information remains preliminary, additional insights may come from satellite recordings from American sources and the efforts of astronomers at a nearby observatory.

Rapavý advises that if anyone finds meteorite fragments in their garden or vicinity, they should consult the nearest observatory to confirm their extraterrestrial origin and, if necessary, have them analysed.

However, according to the data known so far, the meteorite probably landed in the south of central Slovakia, 40km north of Rimavská Sobota.

(Source: Facebook/Gucsik Bence)

Bright meteorite's trajectory

Hungarian scientist Gucsik Bence shared further details on the meteorite's trajectory, stating that it appeared as a fiery ball with fragments in the sky northeast of Budapest at around 15:18:14 local time on July 24.

The luminous object was visible at an altitude exceeding 60 kilometres, illuminating the daytime sky. With an estimated entry velocity of 13.75 km/s, the actual speed during entry may have been around 14 km/s – more than 50,000 km/h.

Additionally, some residents near Rimavská Sobota reported hearing a sonic boom accompanying the meteorite, which eventually disappeared from view at an altitude of 29.22 kilometres.

Another rare meteorite in Slovakia

Three months ago Slovakia already experienced the discovery of an extremely rare meteorite, which was observed as a bright flash in June and later found in the Galanta district after an extensive search.

The 8.6-gram stone is considered a meteorite with a pedigree, allowing scientists to trace its origin in space and making it highly valuable for research. This is only the second meteorite with a pedigree found in Slovakia, showcasing its significance to the scientific community.