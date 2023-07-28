Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
28. Jul 2023 at 13:03  I 

Bookmakers are already predicting a 'win' for Smer

Betting markets are more circumspect when it comes to who will be the next prime minister.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Care to bet on your children's future?Care to bet on your children's future? (Source: SME archive)

Bookmakers in Slovakia are already offering odds for the outcome of parliamentary elections due to take place on September 30. Gamblers can, for example, bet on who will become the next prime minister or which party will "win" the election (in Slovak political parlance, a party is said to have "won" an election if it secures a plurality of the votes, irrespective of whether it later enters government).

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Smer leader Robert Fico, Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini and Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka are running fairly close favourites in terms of the odds being offered on the identity of the next prime minister, the Sme daily writes.

SkryťTurn off ads

Bookmaker Tipsport says that more than 1,000 people have already placed a bet on Fico to become prime minister.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2023 early elections

Top stories

The coronation re-enactment of Maximilian II, June 24, 2018, Bratislava.

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 27 and August 6, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


15 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may

News digest: 6 Slovak castles that were the hardest to build

Historical Bratislava pharmacy will open later this year, endless D1 construction, and why foreign soldiers are main suspects in Sliač.


18 h
Koceľovce church entrance gate

Mediaeval churches with rare frescoes get summer opening hours for first time

Entrance fees to 12 gothic churches, which were last year awarded European Heritage status, are voluntary.


27. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad