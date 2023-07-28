News digest: A flash in the sky triggers hunt for meteorite fragments

Bookies back Smer, a Nitra native plans to return from the USA, and a royal coronation is re-enacted. Learn more in today's digest.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, July 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Meteorite impact startles southern Slovakia and Hungary. Experts hunt for fragments

A meteorite falling. (Source: Pexels)

On July 24, a small meteorite fell to earth in Slovakia. It is believed to have landed somewhere north of Rimavská Sobota in southern Slovakia, but no damage has been reported. The celestial object's entry into the atmosphere and daytime transit across the sky caused an audible rumble and a bright flash that was visible even in Budapest, 120 kilometres away.

Determining the exact location of any fragments will be challenging due to the limited data available, but they should have fallen to earth somewhere in the south of Slovakia. Hungarian scientist Gucsik Bence reported that the meteorite appeared as a fiery ball, which illuminated the daytime sky at about 15:18 on Monday. The object had an estimated velocity of 13.75 km/s – around 50,000 km/h – when it entered the upper atmosphere.

Business: Bookmakers in Slovakia are offering odds for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with Smer leader Robert Fico, Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini, and Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka ranked as early favorites to become the next prime minister.

Bookmakers in Slovakia are offering odds for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with Smer leader Robert Fico, Hlas leader Peter Pellegrini, and Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka ranked as early favorites to become the next prime minister. Weekend: An American YouTube channel is offering aerial views of Slovakia's scenic towns and attractions, including Banská Štiavnica's exhibitions, mining experiences, and natural beauty.

An American YouTube channel is offering aerial views of Slovakia's scenic towns and attractions, including Banská Štiavnica's exhibitions, mining experiences, and natural beauty.

FEATURE STORY FOR THE WEEKEND

Slovak entrepreneur mulls returning from US to help the country of his birth

Vlado Lackovič studies international affairs in Boston. (Source: Courtesy of V. L.)

Vlado Lackovič, a successful entrepreneur who has been living in the USA for nearly 19 years, is contemplating coming back to Slovakia to contribute to its progress and success. He is also involved in the Srdcom Doma campaign, which encourages Slovak expats to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Lackovič aims to make a positive impact on his homeland and connect talented Slovaks worldwide with their roots.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Relive the spectacular celebrations of Leopold I's reign

The Bratislava Coronation Days event. (Source: Bratislava.sk)

Bratislava's Coronation Days 2023 will bring to life the grandeur of Leopold I's reign with historical processions, theatre performances and fencing re-enactments, celebrating the coronation of this 17th-century Hungarian king and Holy Roman emperor in Bratislava (then known as Pressburg/Pozsony).

In other news

The trial of former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik continues, with key witnesses due to testify. The ongoing trial involves former NAKA chief Branislav Zurian, his deputy Ján Hazucha, and former police officer Tomáš Emmel testifying as witnesses in the corruption case against convicted Kováčik.

The ongoing trial involves former NAKA chief Branislav Zurian, his deputy Ján Hazucha, and former police officer Tomáš Emmel testifying as witnesses in the corruption case against convicted Kováčik. The ongoing restoration of Námestie SNP in Trnava has been influenced by significant archaeological findings , including the uncovering of a Renaissance barbican and the remains of an old bridge, leading to additional work and adjustments to the project.

, including the uncovering of a Renaissance barbican and the remains of an old bridge, leading to additional work and adjustments to the project. A petition initiated by human rights organisations in Slovakia calling for the removal of billboards by the neo-fascist Kotlebovci-ĽSNS party, which feature the party leader's image and a discriminatory message against the LGBT+ community, has garnered over 10,000 signatures. The party may face legal action based on an investigation into the alleged incitement of hatred.

The party may face legal action based on an investigation into the alleged incitement of hatred. Economic sentiment in Slovakia deteriorated slightly in July, with the services sector showing increased pessimism, while confidence among industry, trade and consumers rose slightly. Meanwhile, the sentiment in the construction sector declined due to less favorable evaluations of overall orders and expected employment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor saluted 14 Slovak firefighters who will assist in tackling wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes. The firefighters were pictured at Bratislava Airport before their flight to Greece. (Source: Diana Černak)

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and occasional thunderstorms during the day; night-time temperatures will fall to between 10°C and 17°C, and daytime temperatures will range from 21°C to 31°C, with a light southwest to west wind of up to 25 km/h. (SHMÚ)

