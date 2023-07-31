Items in shopping cart: View
31. Jul 2023 at 19:01

Bratislava back in control of parking in Old Town

New zone has been delineated.

Compiled by Spectator staff
New parking sign in the Old Town.New parking sign in the Old Town. (Source: TASR)

On Monday, Bratislava launched a new regulated parking zone called SM0 Centrum - Panenská in the Old Town borough.

The new zone, marked off by the Danube embankment, the Palisády neighbourhood, and the streets of Dostojevského Rad and Ulica 29. Augusta, includes approximately 3,600 parking spaces.

The zone also includes parking spaces operated previously by the parking company BPS Park for more than 17 years; roughly a third of the parking spaces are reserved parking spaces that have been contracted by individuals or legal entities through the BPS Park company.

Parking in the zone is only allowed with a valid PAAS parking card or after paying the hourly parking fee of €2 per hour between 8:00 AM 12:00 PM on weekdays, and €1 per hour on weekends and holidays.

Moreover, 58 new parking machines are to be installed, most of them in places where the BPS Park machines were placed.

However, the company considers the capital's procedure for introducing regulated parking in the Old Town to be illegal and turned to the Administrative Court. BPS Park is convinced that the effectiveness of the procedure should be postponed and the legal act should be cancelled.

The city insists it is proceeding according to the law and considers the contracts concluded in the past with the company to be questionable and "absolutely invalid legal acts", which, however, BPS Park rejects.

Bratislava

