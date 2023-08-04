Weekend: A perfect Saturday? Stargazing with a glass of wine in hand

Get ready for weekend filled with good food, friendly faces from all over the world, knights and even rafting.

Bratislava

Plant-based picnic for all

For people that enjoy preparing, cooking, and trying out vegan food while also meeting friendly new faces, there is an event for you in in Bratislava. In the park Sad Janka Kráľa, a vegan picnic potluck will take place on August 5, starting at 14:00. The idea is for visitors to bring their own vegan meals, snacks, and drinks to share with others and, of course, try whatever the other participants brought to the event.

The picnic is open to not only Slovak speakers, but those of every language. Visitors even have the chance to enter two small competitions. Entry is free of charge, find the exact details here. Don’t forget to bring cutlery!

A little bit of history

Noble knights, brave women, precise archers, witty merchants, and quirky jesters – all will come together to build a medieval-like atmosphere at Devín Castle with both the good and ugly parts of past life. Devín Castle will be home to a medieval knight festival, showing off such skills as sword fighting and horse handling. To indulge in fun and trickery, there also will be a presentation of historical dances and a slight-of-hand show.

Adults and kids will have the chance to fire a bow, engage in small competitions, hold a crossbow and more. There will be small stalls overflowing with historical memorabilia and replicas scattered all over the castle.

The event will take place on August 5, starting at 10:00. You’ll need to get a ticket, available directly at the castle gates, which will also grant you entry to the castle’s regular exhibitions.

Devín Castle will be the star of the show this weekend. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

TIP: Hop on a happy train and enjoy the beauties of Terchová, a resort town in northern Slovakia. It is the only train with entertaining stories. It will take you closer to the mountains as well.

Community

Ukrainian and Slovak food enthusiasts, rejoice

To find a new friendly face, eat good food and talk your heart out, you don’t have to travel all the way to Bratislava. Malý Berlín in Trnava will host a Ukrainian-Slovak picnic in the municipality’s park, starting at 16:00 on August 6 and meeting at Malý Berlín. If you’re unable to make it on time, you can catch up at Ružový Park. Other than snacking, there will be a chance to read books, play badminton and crochet. The picnic works as its Bratislava counterpart - a potluck where everybody shares their food with everybody else, though not vegan-based. Participants are kindly asked to bring their own picnic needs, like plates and cutlery.

Sip wine under the stars

For a more romantic yet still fun experience, wine lovers might want to give Víno Pod Hviezdami (Wine under the Stars) event a shot for a night of wine, good music, and spending time together. From August 4 to August 6, from 15:00 to 1:00 in the morning, there will be multiple stages with multiple artists to choose from. Get your tickets here.

Pezinok vineyards will come alive with wine and music. (Source: Facebook of Víno Pod Hviezdami (Wine under the stars).)

TIP: Familiarity of speech has many forms. What place does baby-talk have in Slovak?

Activities

Adventure on water

If you’re looking for more intense fun this weekend, a rafting event might be what you’re looking for. Starting from Sokolovce and anchoring in Hlohovec, a rafting event will take place on August 6 starting early in the morning at 9:30, although you'll need to be there early. Rafters are planning to meet at the Hlohovec park Zámocká Záhrada. From there, you’ll get to Sokolovce via bus. Participants don’t have to take rafting equipment, as it is provided by the organisers. However, it is recommended that you take food for camping and a snack along with drinks to keep you hydrated during warm days. There’s limited space for the event, so grab your ticket quickly.

Dragons? Dragons!

Smolenice Castle will open its gates to visitors young and grown up during their event Dračie Dni (Dragon days). This year’s event is dedicated to a noble wedding, mystery and bravery. Visitors will be able to spot the dragons on August 5 and August 6 from 10:00 and 15:00, for which they’ll need a ticket.

Rafting enthusiasts have a chance to test local waters near Hlohovec. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

TIP: The municipality Jánovce near Poprad used to hide a long-forgotten flourishing life. Archaeologists found old traces of life.

Upcoming events

August 29. Bratislava. Nerd out with Comics Salon and Anime Show.

September 2. Bratislava. Catch the best of traditional arts in Slovakia at the Festival Majstrov (Festival of Masters).

September 2. Bratislava. Hop on your board – a skateboarding league will take place in Bratislava.

Come watch skate masters show-off their skills. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

