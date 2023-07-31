Hungarian foreign minister's remark about war in Ukraine irritates Slovak minister

Slovak MFA Miroslav Wlachovský told Péter Szijjártó on Twitter to not speak for others unless asked to do so.

Acting Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Wlachovský has slammed his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó for a remark about the EU and the war in Ukraine from last weekend.

In a video posted on Twitter, the latter said the EU believed the war would last four more years. He also asked how many people would still have to suffer.

In his reply on Sunday, the Slovak MFA asked Szijjártó "not to tell what other people think before he asks them." Wlachovský reminded his colleague that the EU has 27 member states, while he did not recall any debate that mentioned the continuation of the war in Ukraine for another four years.

"The war can stop tomorrow. The EU is not a problem, Russia is a problem," the Slovak minister stressed.

In his tweet, Wlachovský also used Hungarian. "Ruszkik haza! Legyen béke! 1956," he wrote. The Slovak minister reminded Szijjártó the year 1956, when the Soviet Army brutally repressed the Hungarian revolution against the government's subordination to the Soviet Union.

Wlachovský's reacion came amidst a wider dispute. It started late July after Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's visit to Romania. At this summer event held by the Hungarian minority, he called Slovakia a breakaway territory.

Slovak politicians and political parties slammed Orbán’s latest statements.