Known as Klepáč, the former mill now serves as a buffet.

A former water mill in the popular Bratislava relaxation zone Železná Studnička will be auctioned off on August 18.

The bid starts at €1.01 million, the Sme daily writes.

Today, the venue in the Bratislava - Nové Mesto borough popular among hikers, cyclists and families serves as a restaurant and a buffet.