Slovaks discovering new beer styles

Despite difficult year, beer production in Slovakia was up in 2022.

Beer production in Slovakia increased last year, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels, latest data has shown.

"In 2022, breweries continued a slight increase in production. Total production of alcoholic, non-alcoholic beer and radlers reached 3.175 million hectolitres," says Vladimír Machalík, executive director of the Slovak Beer and Malt Association.

Non-alcoholic beer production increased by almost three fifths year-on-year, although there was a fall for production of radler beers - a mix of beer and lemonade or lemon soda - down seven percent year-on-year.

However, radlers remain popular with the Slovak market completely dominated by non-alcoholic radlers, which is rare within the EU as on most markets they are primarily alcoholic.

Among consumers, bottom-fermented lagers absolutely dominated, although customers are discovering new beer styles, with seasonal specials growing in popularity.

For instance, sour ales, traditionally intended for the summer season, are now being brewed all year round by craft breweries to meet rising demand.

"2022 was a very challenging year for breweries in Slovakia. The initial months were still affected by the pandemic, to which was added the conflict in Ukraine, huge increases in the prices of raw materials and energy. Subsequently, a significant increase in inflation began, which affected the disposable income of consumers," Machalík added.