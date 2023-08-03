Authoritarian ‘Spiritual Program’ run by Trnava children’s home ends

Children had to pray to avoid punishment, one child allegedly sent to the exorcist.

Odd religious practices in the state-run children’s home in Trnava, western Slovakia, have been put to an end following an intervention by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

It is the private television channel Markíza that has broken the story after the facility’s employees and foster families decided to speak out about the strict ‘Spiritual Program’.

The routine is understood to have been imposed on children and employees by the director of the Trnava Centre for Children and Families, Martina Krchňáková.

Children had to pray and go to church several times a day under the threat of punishment. Children were often crossed. In addition, they allegedly had to complete a difficult pilgrimage to Medjugorje, a Bosnian pilgrimage site where children from the age of 6 allegedly walked barefoot on the rocks in the heat. They were not allowed to watch the Harry Potter films, employees and families also told the television channel.

Employees were told to sprinkle the premises of the children’s home with holy water.

Child sent to alleged exorcist

Children’s homes are encouraged to create the environment in which children can practise their faith.

“However, the authoritative forcing of children’s participation in the ‘Spiritual Program’ is not it,” said the General Prosecutor’s Office, adding that the program inadmissibly interfered with the freedom of religious belief and faith.

The program was cancelled on August 1 with immediate effect.

The Trnava police are investigating the case as well. The criminal complaint was filed by an employee after a child told the director that a ghost inside them made them do bad things. The director then sent the child to the alleged exorcist, TV Markíza reported.

According to the TASR news agency, the program was suspended in early July following an inspection by the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family.

“The director of the Centre for Children and Families terminated her employment relationship by agreement,” the Office also noted.