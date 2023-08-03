News digest: Instead of watching Harry Potter, children were pressured to pray

O2 Slovakia will have a new shareholder, free Bratislava events, and why you should visit Terchová.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, August 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Met office issues a warning against hail storms

On Thursday, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a warning against the occurrence of hail storms on Friday. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning against the occurrence of storms with hail on Thursday night and Friday.

First-level storm warnings apply to the eastern part of western and the entire central and eastern Slovakia.

At the moment, they will remain in place until Friday evening.

Politics: No Harry Potter, just prayers. A children's home's strict 'Spiritual Program' has been shut down after complaints from employees and foster families.

A company from the Middle East will take over the second largest mobile operator in Slovakia.

A company from the Middle East will take over the second largest mobile operator in Slovakia. Culture: This year's archaeological research at the hillfort in Jánovce near Poprad has revealed traces of a 5,000-year-old settlement on the site, showing the site was home to a flourishing community in pre-Celtic times.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Hopping on a happy Terchová train

People in Terchová walk up to the Oravcové peak. (Source: TASR)

We spent a day in the resort town of Terchová, hometown of Slovakia's national hero and source of many hiking trails. During an hour-long tourist train ride, we soaked up the atmosphere of the town and hopped off to set out (some of us) on a short hike.

FREE EVENTS IN BRATISLAVA

Clarinets in Medická Záhrada

Readers at a summer reading venue in the Medická Záhrada garden in the Old Town on June 19, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

Here are 3 tips on how you can spend your time in Bratislava in the coming days without spending money. Enjoy music by a clarinet quartet or go explore a castle ruin near the city.

In other news

Almost 64 percent of people do not agree with the ban on Sunday sales and almost 33 percent are of the opinion that the next government should ban such sales, an AKO poll from late July shows. (TV Joj)

and almost 33 percent are of the opinion that the next government should ban such sales, an AKO poll from late July shows. (TV Joj) Amazon plans to increase the starting salary for logistics employees in Slovakia to €6.4 gross per hour and more, and for specialised positions and team leaders to €8 gross per hour and more. A new employee will thus earn an average of €1,075 per month. The company employs 3,000 people in Bratislava and Sereď.

and more, and for specialised positions and team leaders to €8 gross per hour and more. A new employee will thus earn an average of €1,075 per month. The company employs 3,000 people in Bratislava and Sereď. In 2022, women in Slovakia worked for free from November 4 until the end of the year . Women received €0.84 for every euro earned by men. In the gender equality index of the European Union, Slovakia ranked 24th.

. Women received €0.84 for every euro earned by men. In the gender equality index of the European Union, Slovakia ranked 24th. In 1950 the share of Slovaks without a religious affiliation was below 1 percent. In the 2021 census almost a quarter of the population (1.3 million people) belonged to atheists.

Painting by artist Catherine Sica in the premises of the west terrace of Bratislava Castle on August 1, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Apart from clouds and rain, you should remember that the highest daytime temperature will reach 24°C. It can get higher in the south and in the Zemplín region, eastern Slovakia. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

