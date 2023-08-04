News digest: For the weekend, rain and storm warnings issued across Slovakia

Unconventional hotel in the Slovak capital, Smer's lawyer will stand trial, and top 10 events in Bratislava.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, August 4 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Central bank does not expect a significant increase in mortgage repayments

National Bank of Slovakia. (Source: Archive of Sme)

In the coming years, about half of mortgage loans will be refixed. It will affect about 13 percent of all households in Slovakia.

Despite the expected increase in interest rates, however, the National Bank of Slovakia does not expect a significant increase in loan instalments, the TASR news agency wrote.

The average growth of instalments, with a simulated increase in rates to the level of 4.5 to 5 percent, of these loans will be €100. Only about 15 percent of these loans will have an increase in repayments of more than €200.

The central bank does not perceive the growth of loan instalments as a significant risk for financial stability. It noted that the vast majority of households are ready to handle the increase in instalments without jeopardising their ability to repay.

Weekend: Various events and activities will take place in Bratislava from August 4 to 6, such as a vegan picnic potluck in Bratislava and a Ukrainian-Slovak picnic in Trnava.

Various events and activities will take place in Bratislava from August 4 to 6, such as a vegan picnic potluck in Bratislava and a Ukrainian-Slovak picnic in Trnava. Bratislava : The Bivio Centre in Bratislava, supported by the Danish foundation Velux, is an inclusive hotel and rehabilitation cetre where people with disabilities work. Have you been to this place?

: The Bivio Centre in Bratislava, supported by the Danish foundation Velux, is an inclusive hotel and rehabilitation cetre where people with disabilities work. Have you been to this place? Justice: Ex-judge David Lindtner will stand trial for indirect corruption and interference in the independence of courts. He works for the Smer party today.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

Restoring nature: controlled floods revive Danube's inland delta near Bratislava

Bi-annual floods in Danube's inland delta near Bratislava restore ecosystem and show promise for ecological recovery. (Source: Pavol Funtál)

Bi-annual floods near Bratislava restore Danube's inland delta, compensating for the ecosystem's degradation caused by the hydroelectric power station's construction. The controlled floods aim to support biodiversity and protect nature in the area.

EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

Top 10 Bratislava events and highlights for foreigners

The events in Bratislava from August 3 to August 13 feature concerts by popular bands and other activities. (Source: Pexels, Kaique Rocha)

The Top 10 events in Bratislava between August 3 and August 13 offer a diverse range of experiences, from concerts by popular bands like INEKAFE and Helloween, to a vegan picnic, children's concerts, and quality rap performances.

In other news

On Monday, Bratislava should start repairing the road surface on Rázusovo Nábrežie , from the bridge Most SNP to the square Šafárikovo Námestie in the Old Town, with traffic restrictions expected for about a month and completion of the whole section by the beginning of September.

, from the bridge Most SNP to the square Šafárikovo Námestie in the Old Town, with traffic restrictions expected for about a month and completion of the whole section by the beginning of September. Slovakia has the highest inflation rate in the eurozone , with multiple factors contributing to the 10.2 percent increase, including delayed impact of regulated prices, higher energy and food expenses compared to Western countries, and specific consumption patterns in the country, the Pravda daily writes.

, with multiple factors contributing to the 10.2 percent increase, including delayed impact of regulated prices, higher energy and food expenses compared to Western countries, and specific consumption patterns in the country, the Pravda daily writes. The Finance Ministry proposes to introduce a global minimum tax of 15 percent for multinational companies from December 2023. The tax was agreed on by OECD countries and the EU.

The tax was agreed on by OECD countries and the EU. Slovak households should not see significant changes in electricity prices in 2024. Slovenské Elektrárne, the country's major electricity supplier, is prepared to supply electricity at a capped price of around €61 per megawatt-hour, well below current market prices, pending the signing of a contract with the state. (SITA) WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly rainy and overcast, with the maximum daily temperature reaching 32°C on Saturday and 21°C on Sunday.

Weather warnings issued for Saturday. Sunday weather warnings look similar.

The SHMÚ, a met office, has issued yellow and orange storm and rain weather warnings for the whole of Slovakia.

