Rare Middle Age gate may be opened to public

Found three decades ago, but was on display for only two hours.

Part of a medieval stone gate on display for just two hours since it was unearthed almost 30 years ago may soon be opened to the public.

The part of the gate was discovered in the basement of the County House, which is home to, among others, the city's gallery and local regional authorities' headquarters, in Nitra three decades ago.

But it has only once been open to the public - for two hours in 2019 during an official celebration of the city.

But now local authorities are considering allowing public access to it.

View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens with our Nitra city guide.

Found after boiler room reconstruction

"The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room. The archaeological research was completed in 1996-97," informed the director of the gallery, Renáta Niczová.

In 2020, architectural-historical research of the findings in the basement was carried out by Martin Bóna and Michal Šimkovic.

"It also offers alternatives to the presentation of the find, with which the Regional Monuments Office in Nitra also agrees," added Niczová.