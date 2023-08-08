Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Aug 2023 at 7:00  I 

Discovering animal tracks on a new adventure trail in central Slovakia

The trail takes visitors along a forest path from Predná Hora to Muránska Huta through the meadows of Sviniarky.

author
Branislav Caban
External contributor
The Sviniarky adventure trail project was created in cooperation with the GEMER Regional Tourism Office and was co-financed by the BBSK Development Agency.The Sviniarky adventure trail project was created in cooperation with the GEMER Regional Tourism Office and was co-financed by the BBSK Development Agency. (Source: Branislav Caban)

Information panels with interesting facts about local flora and fauna, beautiful views or opportunities to sit and create stylish pictures.

All this is offered by the new experiential and educational Sviniarky Path, which officially opened at the end of July 2023 at the Predná Hora recreation centre, at the border of the cadastres of Muráň and Muránska Huta in the Revúca district.

"The goal is not for crowds to come here, but for a few people, families with children - to learn to relax and talk in nature," explained Jana Mladšia, who initiated the creation of this tourist attraction, at the opening of the trail.

"The Sviniarky adventure trail complements the offer of interesting places for tourists, located in Muránska Planina National Park and its immediate surroundings. Thus, visitors can supplement their trip to the suslik meadow, Muráň Castle, or other interesting location of the Muránská Planina plain with a walk along this adventure trail," said Mikuláš Pál, vice-president of the Banská Bystrica Region (BBSK), on the occasion of the new attraction.

