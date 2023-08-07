A "bold" project that Bratislava cyclists will love, but drivers will moan about

The embankment in the centre of Bratislava is awaiting a major change in the organisation of traffic.
On Monday, August 7, the capital started building a separate lane for cyclists in both directions in the section between Rázusovo Nábrežie embankment and Šafárikovo Námestie square near Starý Most bridge in the Old Town.
The reconstruction will transform the four-lane road in the city centre into a one-lane road for cars in both directions, with the other reserved for cyclists. The new paths will connect to existing paths, the Sme daily writes.
The newly designated cycle path will be partly shared with public transport where the bus stops are located. This is in order to minimise the impact of the change on public transport.
The work, which started on Monday, should last until early September.
"Luxurious space"
Dan Kollár from the Cyklokoalícia (the Cycling Coalition) civic association describes this transport-related project as the "first really bold project of the current city management", outside of the city-wide parking policy.
"This important cycling path will finally achieve a sufficiently comfortable and safe solution," claims Kollár, adding that it's a step towards the overall humanisation of the embankment.
The cycling paths will be up to three metres wide, which Kollár describes as a "luxurious space" for several cyclists riding side by side, and other cyclists can pass them safely.
While cyclists welcome the new transport organisation, it is expected that drivers will initially react negatively.
"I'm aware that this change may not be universally popular, especially when it's launched," said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo. "However, lowering the transit through the embankment and redirecting traffic to roads designed for that transit does not mean a big detour for drivers."
Drivers using the embankment as transit between the western part of Bratislava and the Ružinov district are recommended to use the bypass through Einsteinova Street and the Apollo Bridge.
Possible delays of bus lines in the Rázusovo Nábrežie area
In the section between the Most SNP and Šafárikovo Námestie stops, as a result of the reconstruction of the road, the modification of traffic signs, as well as the reconstruction of the tram line on Mostová Street (near Reduta and Hviezdoslavovo Námestie square), bus lines 29, 50 and 70 may be delayed in both directions by up to 10 minutes. Restrictions will last until the beginning of September 2023.
Tram lines 1 and 4 will not run through the Jesenského and Námestie Ľ. Štúra stops (near Mostová Street) until August 27, 2023.
Tram 1 (temporary, through a tunnel): Main railway station... - Poštová - Kapucínska - Chatam Sófer - Most SNP - Šafárikovo Námestie - Centrum (only on the way to the railway station) - Poštová - ...Main railway station.
Tram 4 (temporary): Zlaté Piesky/Nové Mesto Railway Station... - Centrum (Platform A) - Centrum (Platform D) - Kapucínska - Královské Údolie - ...Dúbravka, Pri kríži. (No changes apply to the tram line on the way to Zlaté Piesky/Nové Mesto Railway Station.)
Between the Chatam Sófer and Most SNP stops, a new Vydrica tram stop is being built at the same time. Bus lines 31, 37 and 39 may therefore be delayed by up to 10 minutes. Here, traffic complications will last until mid-October 2023.
In the case of trips from the west of the city to the centre, Bratislava's public transport company (DPB) also recommends using bus lines 83/84 serving the northern part of the centre with a transfer at the Patrónka stop, or tram lines 4 and 9 with a transfer at the Lanfranconi stop.
Source: DPB