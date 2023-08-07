A "bold" project that Bratislava cyclists will love, but drivers will moan about

The city is building three-metre cycle lanes near one of its bridges in the Old Town.

New cycle paths are being built on the Danube embankment in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

The embankment in the centre of Bratislava is awaiting a major change in the organisation of traffic.

On Monday, August 7, the capital started building a separate lane for cyclists in both directions in the section between Rázusovo Nábrežie embankment and Šafárikovo Námestie square near Starý Most bridge in the Old Town.

The reconstruction will transform the four-lane road in the city centre into a one-lane road for cars in both directions, with the other reserved for cyclists. The new paths will connect to existing paths, the Sme daily writes.

Rázusovo Nábrežie with a new cycling path. (Source: City of Bratislava)

The newly designated cycle path will be partly shared with public transport where the bus stops are located. This is in order to minimise the impact of the change on public transport.

The work, which started on Monday, should last until early September.

"Luxurious space"

Dan Kollár from the Cyklokoalícia (the Cycling Coalition) civic association describes this transport-related project as the "first really bold project of the current city management", outside of the city-wide parking policy.

"This important cycling path will finally achieve a sufficiently comfortable and safe solution," claims Kollár, adding that it's a step towards the overall humanisation of the embankment.

The cycling paths will be up to three metres wide, which Kollár describes as a "luxurious space" for several cyclists riding side by side, and other cyclists can pass them safely.

While cyclists welcome the new transport organisation, it is expected that drivers will initially react negatively.

"I'm aware that this change may not be universally popular, especially when it's launched," said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo. "However, lowering the transit through the embankment and redirecting traffic to roads designed for that transit does not mean a big detour for drivers."

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1bNe6wi1WRSXnO6Y6nfB1UWG2yaabspY&ehbc=2E312F

Drivers using the embankment as transit between the western part of Bratislava and the Ružinov district are recommended to use the bypass through Einsteinova Street and the Apollo Bridge.