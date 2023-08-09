Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
9. Aug 2023 at 13:00  I 

Parties' list of candidates dominated by Bratislava politicians

Many Slovak districts may not have any representatives in the parliament.

Martin Vanco
Martin Vančo
The Slovak Parliament.The Slovak Parliament. (Source: TASR)

If the elections were to turn out based on the latest survey by the AKO polling agency, approximately 30 Slovak districts would not have any representatives in the parliament.

In this article, the daily Sme assumed, for the sake of simplicity, that voters would not circle candidates and that the mandates would be shared by the highest-ranking candidates on the lists of parties. Among them, up to a third have permanent residence in Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

This is partly due to the capital city effect - a large number of the elites leaving corners of Slovakia to settle in Bratislava, where there are more job opportunities. But an even more important factor is the system of a single constituency. The creation of a candidate list is a decision of the close leadership of the party, which is mostly concentrated in Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads
The representation of various Slovak distrcits on the parties' candidate lists, with most - 54 - being from Bratislava. Districts coloured in deep grey would not have any representation. The representation of various Slovak distrcits on the parties' candidate lists, with most - 54 - being from Bratislava. Districts coloured in deep grey would not have any representation. (Source: SME)

According to electoral geographer Tibor Madleňák from Matej Bel University in Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia, the system of a single constituency does not force party leaders to look for personalities in the regions. Party leaders are basically comfortable with this system because no one threatens their power.

Although many candidates from the Slovak regions can be found on the lists, as the daily Sme analysis shows, the higher on the list, the more often they come from the western Slovakia districts.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2023 early elections

Top stories

Vesna, a holographic assistant, can help clients with straightforward tasks like opening a bank account or dealing with a lost bank card.

Usage of holograms are limitless, says expert

Slovak company develops holographic assistants, which can even “teleport” a person via a hologram.


8. aug
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

News digest: Britain sanctions a Slovak citizen over Russia's war in Ukraine

A far-right party owes an apology to a liberal politician, the court rules. Sliač wants to tax NATO soldiers. A firm behind holographic assistants.


20 h
New cycle paths are being built on the Danube embankment in Bratislava.

A "bold" project that Bratislava cyclists will love, but drivers will moan about

The city is building three-metre cycle lanes near one of its bridges in the Old Town.


7. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad