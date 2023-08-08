Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Aug 2023 at 17:46

Why spa town’s latest idea to tax NATO soldiers is absurd

Sliač wants foreign soldiers to pay accommodation tax.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Sliač wants to tax foreign soldiers stationed at the local air base.Sliač wants to tax foreign soldiers stationed at the local air base. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Soldiers stationed at the Sliač military base, central Slovakia, as part of NATO’s multinational battle group, do not pay accommodation tax, but the local mayor is hoping to change this.

In addition to the base, Sliač is a well-known spa town.

The mayor, Ľubica Balgová, claims that the town loses thousands of euros a year due to the soldiers not paying their share of the tax. She has pledged to send an invoice to the Interior Ministry.

“We have no financial gain from the soldiers,” she told the My Zvolen website, saying that everyone who stays in Sliač overnight is obliged to pay accommodation tax, except for disabled people and children.

A few weeks ago, Balgová claimed that NATO soldiers based in Sliač had reportedly stolen several road signs as a souvenir before leaving Slovakia.

NATO treaty

As for accommodation tax, foreign soldiers do not have to pay it. Though they are not excluded from paying the tax in a decree approved by the Sliač Town Council, an international agreement allows for this practice.

“This is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Status of Forces Agreement on the status of forces from 1951,” said the Interior Ministry, noting that Slovakia as a NATO member is also bound by it.

Such a treaty is placed above any decree issued by local or regional councils.

Last year, the town held an unsuccessful and groundless local referendum on a US base, which no one ever mentioned would be constructed in Slovakia.

