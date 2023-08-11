Barbie apps not fantastic, Slovak security agency warns

The avatar-generating programs pose a data security risk to users, says the NBÚ.

The release of the Barbie movie has sparked a trend among fans of using apps to alter photo images to resemble the film's iconic characters, Barbie and Ken. (Source: pixabay )

Amidst the excitement surrounding the recently released Barbie movie, Slovakia's National Security Authority (NBÚ) is cautioning against an app that alters people's faces to resemble the film's main characters, Barbie and Ken.

It says the image-generating app does not adhere to European privacy rules under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), potentially compromising users' data security. Polish authorities previously warned citizens there, and the NBÚ has now echoed the Polish advice, writes the Denník N daily.

Problem apps

Two apps were initially highlighted: barbieselfie.ai and bairbie.me.

Barbieselfie.ai, introduced in April by Warner Bros. in collaboration with Bros, employs the PhotoRoom service to create meme images promoting the film. Users can generate images without needing to register or provide personal data.

Unveiling bairbie.me

The second app, bairbie.me, raises greater concerns. Operated by Rvnway and designer Shirley Mao, it lacks the right to use trademarks associated with the toy and film. Such apps can potentially accumulate user data on a large scale.

The NBÚ noted that bairbie.me also gains access to users' cameras and location records.

The issue with bairbie.me lies in its non-compliance with the GDPR, casting doubts on its data collection and purpose. While users supply photos and email for Barbie-like avatars, it's uncertain if additional data such as IP addresses or photo metadata are retained. The app could amass substantial user data with unclear intentions.

Additionally, bairbie.me offers free avatars but charges $1.99 for watermark-free downloads, with payments directed to Caliber Health Inc., a company whose role in the Barbie-industrial complex remains unclear.