Syphilis cases on the rise in Slovakia: A hidden threat

The highly contagious disease continues to spread.

Last year, the number of syphilis cases in Slovakia reached a new peak since tracking of it began 18 years ago, with Bratislava recording the highest incidence of the disease.

Contrary to common belief, syphilis often goes unnoticed as it initially presents painless symptoms. The disease, if left untreated, can lead to severe mental health issues and even death.

Misconceptions and rapid transmission

Mária Šimaljaková, head of the Dermatovenereological Clinic at the University Hospital Bratislava, attributes the alarming rise in cases to a lack of awareness. She explains that syphilis does not cause immediate pain or discomfort, leading people to underestimate its existence.

The disease spreads primarily through sexual contact, contaminated objects, and can be passed by an infected mother to her unborn child. The lack of timely testing and treatment has allowed syphilis to persist, resulting in a 51% increase in cases over the past year.

Urbanization and risk factors

Bratislava, the most populous city in Slovakia, has the highest number of syphilis cases due to its higher population density and greater population mobility. However, it's not just urbanization that fuels the spread.

Slavomír Urbanček of the Roosevelt Hospital's Dermatovenereological Clinic notes that promiscuity, particularly among men, significantly contributes to the rise. Changing sexual partners without proper precautions amplifies the risk. The disease, which is often asymptomatic, underscores the need for regular screening even among older age groups. In the absence of of comprehensive awareness campaigns, syphilis continues to be a hidden danger affecting various segments of the population.