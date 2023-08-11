Syphilis cases surge, the historic reopening of Bratislava's Michael's tower, and capital highlights for August.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, August 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Former Slovak police chief is arrested by agents investigating corruption

Tibor Gašpar, pictured in uniform while serving as national police chief. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, Sme)

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) this morning detained Tibor Gašpar, a former national police chief who is now a highly ranked candidate on the Smer party’s slate for the September election.

Alleged corruption is cited as the reason for his arrest. Gašpar previously spent a year in police custody between 2020 and 2021.

It was Gašpar’s son, Pavol, who shared the news on Facebook. His online message went on to attack the police, the Special Prosecutor’s Office and Slovakia's president.

The police later confirmed Gašpar Sr.'s arrest.

Health: Syphilis cases are surging in Slovakia, reaching a record high last year. Bratislava reported the highest incidence of the disease.

Syphilis cases are surging in Slovakia, reaching a record high last year. Bratislava reported the highest incidence of the disease. Not fantastic: Slovakia's National Security Authority (NBÚ) has cautioned against two Barbie-related apps, one of which it fears poses serious data security risks.

Slovakia's National Security Authority (NBÚ) has cautioned against two Barbie-related apps, one of which it fears poses serious data security risks. Culture: Devín Castle's iconic riverside amphitheatre, which once hosted huge open-air opera performances, remains in a sad state owing to a three-decade-long legal dispute over ownership and renovation.

Devín Castle's iconic riverside amphitheatre, which once hosted huge open-air opera performances, remains in a sad state owing to a three-decade-long legal dispute over ownership and renovation. Weekend: This weekend in Slovakia offers a smorgasbord of festivals, including the Grape music festival in Trenčín, the [fjúžn] cultural project (at the Grape festival), the 4 Živly film festival in Banská Štiavnica, the traditional Slovak Dožinky harvest days in Nitra, and historical events at Beckov and Trenčín Castles.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

Bratislava's Michael's Tower prepares to reopen after reconstruction

Bratislava's iconic Michael's tower returns to its baroque glory after extensive restoration (Source: MMB/Dominika Bolgáčová)

After over two years of reconstruction, Michael's Tower in Bratislava is set to reopen to the public, with a grand ceremony planned for September. While its former occupant, the Museum of Weapons, will not (yet) return to the tower, the Bratislava City Museum (MMB) has prepared a temporary exhibition focusing on the tower's restoration, along with an upcoming exhibition about the tower's historical significance as part of the city's fortifications.

The tower, which dates back to the 13th century, has undergone various developmental stages, including Renaissance and Baroque styles, with its current reconstruction aiming to restore its Baroque form while preserving valuable elements from later periods. The restoration has revealed previously unknown elements, such as original plasterwork from the late 13th century and a relatively massive wooden staircase from the tower's 20th-century reconstruction.

EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

Bratislava's Top 10 Events: August entertainment guide for foreigners

The Top 10 Events in Bratislava for foreigners between August 10 and August 20 feature a summer cinema, a jazz festival, a vintage kilo sale, and more.

Enjoy films, concerts, parties and drinks at Nová Cvernovka's Summer under the Palm until August 31, catch a tribute to Tina Turner at the One Day JAZZ Festival on August 10, and explore antiques and handmade items on August 13. The Street Food Park in front of the Old Market Hall offers a variety of flavours from August 16 to 20.

Summer highlights in Bratislava: Top 10 events for August fun and entertainment (Source: Pexels)

In other news

Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor has denied any knowledge of active police cases , stressing the crucial role of police independence for a healthy society and urging transparent communication by the police, especially in sensitive situations. His remarks follow the arrest of former police chief Tibor Gašpar for alleged corruption, and subsequent accusations by politicians including Robert Fico.

, stressing the crucial role of police independence for a healthy society and urging transparent communication by the police, especially in sensitive situations. His remarks follow the arrest of former police chief Tibor Gašpar for alleged corruption, and subsequent accusations by politicians including Robert Fico. Children shouldn't receive money for tasks; instead, parents should openly discuss the value of money , and schools should promote balanced perspectives on money and materialism, says psychologist Petra Arslan Šinková.

, and schools should promote balanced perspectives on money and materialism, says psychologist Petra Arslan Šinková. Starting in mid August, parents or court-appointed guardians of school-age children receiving social services in Slovakia can apply for a one-time €160 subsidy to partially cover meal expenses, with applications open until September 15 via the Labour, Social Affairs and Family Office.

in Slovakia can apply for a one-time €160 subsidy to partially cover meal expenses, with applications open until September 15 via the Labour, Social Affairs and Family Office. Counter to online rumours, missing Slovak children aren't being abducted by Ukrainians or migrants, a support group is stressing. Záchranný systém Slovensko, a volunteer group, collaborates with police using specialized techniques for prevention and education.

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023, will bring mostly clear skies with early morning temperatures starting at 14-16°C and rising to a maximum of 27-29°C during the day, accompanied by light east to southeasterly winds of up to 10 km/h. (SHMÚ)

