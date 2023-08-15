Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Aug 2023 at 7:00  I 

The only cable car in Slovak Paradise back in operation

It will offer a retro experience like no other cable car in Slovakia.

author
Jana Ogurčáková, Judita Čermáková
External contributor
(Source: TASR)

After twelve years, tourists can once again take the legendary cable car from Dedinky to the Geravy plain. Currently, this is the only functional single-seat cable car in Slovakia.

The cable car will be open to the public seasonally from May 1 to October 31.

Preparations for the reconstruction began five years ago.

The project amounting to more than 900,000 euros was financed by the municipal government, the Košice self-governing region, and the former Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic for Investments and Informatisation.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The work was completed last year before the start of the summer season, but the municipality waited more than a year for the issuance of permits.

After the reconstruction itself, it was also necessary to carry out load and safety tests as well as an official technical test.

There and back for 15 euros

The village acquired ownership of the cable car in 2016 by transferring shares from the Lokomotíva Dedinky company.

