Tourists discover this central Slovak rarity mostly by accident. A gateway to the past

The metallurgical open-air museum is full of unique items.

The area of the open-air museum is full of interesting machines and objects that metallurgists used at work and home. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Tourists discover it mostly by accident. Even though many people already notice the view from the cliff during the journey to the Low Tatras, few people know that it is far from just a tower with a wooden platform on the rock. It is a part of one of Horehronie region's rarities.

Already at the gate, it is clear that the complex, which arose on the site of a former dump, is full of surprises. And according to Milan Štéc, former manager of the Cave of Dead Bats, located below Ďumbier peak, more will be added.

Something to admire

The metallurgical open-air museum in Valaská, Brezno district, presents the history of iron ore mining and processing in this village and its surroundings, in an attractive way.

"The open-air museum presents iron production from the Iron Age, through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, to the Industrial Revolution. In addition to metallurgical operations, visitors can see the old iron mine, a coal workshop, where charcoal was once produced to fuel the smelting furnaces. The exhibits include wrought iron products, castings as well as pressed and enameled pots," explained Štéc, who holds the unique museum under his thumb.