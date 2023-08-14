Baroque mansion described as 'pride of the region' being sold

Together with original fireplace, ceiling painting, special chamber for countess.

A real estate ad describes it as a wonderful place where people feel as if they were in a fairly tale; a representative landmark and the pride of the region. The mansion of the aristocratic Csáky family in the village of Jaklovce, Košice Region is being currently sold for almost €1.2 million.

"Large halls with an original fireplace, historical paintings on the ceiling, chambers on both floors and a chamber for the countess in the tower accessed by a large stone staircase," reads the ad.

The baroque mansion in Jaklovce served the Csáky family as a hunting lodge. In the 19th century, there was a park with fruit orchards and a pond nearby. However, they made way for roads, houses and a filling station.

In the 1930s, the family exchanged the mansion and a few other properties for land with the city of Košice, with the latter's elite using the building as a recreation facility.

Shortly after World War II, a local school was established there, in operation until 1968. Then it passed into the ownership of a cooperative, which later sold it to a private person who then sold it to further and further individuals.

According to the cadastre, since 2002, the manor has been owned by Košice-based company Šprint under Peter Popivčák. He wanted to renovate and convert it into a hotel and restaurant. He partly succeeded in doing so, as at the beginning of the 21st century there was a restaurant offering typical Slovak dishes. Weddings were held in the mansion as well.

The owner invested several thousands of euros to restore the roof.

In 2019, the preservationists of the Regional Monuments Office in Rožňava said that after partial renovation, the condition of the mansion improved and it is not in immediate danger.

However, the overall reconstruction of the building did not take place due to the lack of funds, forcing its long-time owner to sell the building.