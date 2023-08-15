News digest: Traffic restrictions in Bratislava during this weekend's Lovestream Festival

Slovakia's growing innovation sector, cheaper bicycles, and a milestone hit by the Mochovce nuclear plant.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, August 15 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Traffic restrictions during a Bratislava festival

Planned traffic restrictions in Bratislava during the weekend. (Source: Facebook/Polícia - Bratislavský Kraj)

The police point out closures and traffic restrictions in Bratislava's Vajnory borough in connection with the Lovestream Festival.

Headlined by The Killers and Imagine Dragons, the festival takes place at the weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The restrictions apply to the section from the intersection of Pri Starom Letisku to the roundabout in front of the Vajnorský Nadjazd. The detour will go along Príjazdna Street in both directions.

There will also be restrictions on the section from Rybničná Street to the roundabout in front of the Vajnorský Nadjazd. The detour will run from the intersection of the road I/61 with the local road Pri Mlyne, through the intersection of the road Pri Mlyne with the third-class road Roľnícka Street and then along Rybničná Street in the direction of Bratislava - Rača in both directions.

Visitors to the Lovestream Festival, public bus transport, vehicles with the permission of the organiser of the event, vehicles transporting a person with a disability can access the closed sections from both sides.

There is a wide range of bicycles to choose from in shops. Sellers are now offering relatively high discounts. Energy: The third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is already operating at 90 percent of its maximum producing capacity.

The third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is already operating at 90 percent of its maximum producing capacity. Travel: After 12 years, tourists can once again take the legendary cable car from Dedinky to the Geravy Plain. This is the only functional single-seat cable car in Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovakia's innovation sector is growing

DNA test developer DNA ERA is one five Slovak companies ranked in the latest Companies to Watch category for younger firms with high growth rates, as composed by Deloitte in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of DNA ERA)

While Slovakia has placed poorly in previous international rankings for innovation capacity, it is still home to a range of innovators developing groundbreaking solutions and startups addressing global challenges. Some of them are attracting international attention.

EXHIBITION FOR THOSE IN BRATISLAVA

King moves in to the Old Town Hall

The Maximilian Fountain in 2021. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The Bratislava City Museum (MMB) exhibits the original statue from the Maximilian Fountain, also called the Roland Fountain, which stands on the Main square in Bratislava. The statue of Maximilian is on display in the entrance areas of the Old Town Hall until September 30.

Today, a copy of the statue is placed on top of the Maximilian Fountain.

The Renaissance fountain was built as a gift to the city in 1572 by the Hungarian king Maximilian. Its author is the Austrian stonemason Andreas Luttringer.

Details about the fountain: In the central part of the fountain, there is a cylindrical part depicting four peeing boys. At the top of the fountain is a statue of King Maximilian, who is depicted in knightly armor, holding a shield with the coat of arms of the Kingdom of Hungary. He is often mistaken for the knight Roland, a motif typical of German cities, who embodied the protector of the city.

In other news

During a recent unannounced inspection, Public Defender of Rights Róbert Dobrovodský measured a temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius in one of the cells of the police department in western Slovakia. He pointed out that such conditions threaten people's health and there is also a risk of human rights being violated.

in western Slovakia. He pointed out that such conditions threaten people's health and there is also a risk of human rights being violated. The European Innovation Scoreboard (EIS) for 2023 identified Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium as the five most innovative countries in the EU, while Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia were named as the least innovative countries in the EU. (TASR)

(TASR) In July 2023, consumer prices of goods and services declined by 0.3 percent compared to June. It was the second month-on-month decrease this year. The curve of annual inflation rose continuously from 2021 to February this year, but it has been decreasing for the fifth consecutive month and price growth fell below 10 percent in July, announced the Statistics Office.

Sivá Brada geyser in Spišské Podhradie, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR - Milan Kapusta)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Occasional showers. The highest daytime temperature will reach 32°C. (SHMÚ)

