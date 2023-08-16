News digest: Slovakia may finally tap into wind power

Economic growth a pleasant surprise, a concert to celebrate freedom, and three positive stories from Slovakia.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, August 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Bank profits up as interest rates rise sharply

National Bank of Slovakia (Source: TASR)

In the first half of 2023, the Slovak banking sector achieved a net profit of €564.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 46.6 percent.

The majority of the sector's profit is made up of net interest income, which rose year-on-year by 30.2.

However, trade unions say Slovak banks' huge profits are not being reflected in branch employees' salaries, which have not risen to take into account inflation.

Meanwhile, interest rates and mortgage repayments have increased sharply from 1 percent at the beginning of 2022 to 4.4 percent today. According to the NBS, increases will affect approximately every second mortgage by the end of 2025.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Slovakia may finally tap into wind power

Turbines near the village of Cerová. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Travelling to Austria from Slovakia, pretty much as soon as you cross the border you will find yourself in a wind turbine forest. In comparison, Slovakia currently has only five turbines, with four near the village of Cerová, Senica district.

But that could be about to change as investors plan on building around 200 turbines across the country.

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

Tribute to Freedom concert at Devín Castle

The Tribute to Freedom concert attendees. (Source: TASR)

During the Cold War, the Iron Curtain ran right beneath Devín Castle near Bratislava. Freedom was on the other side of the Danube river.

Since 2009, the Tribute to Freedom concerts have been held annually at the historic site and this year is no exception. Slovak and Czech music legends will perform during the event, including rock band Olympic, renowned jazz musician Peter Lipa, singer and composer Ján Lehotský, and singer and guitarist Pavol Hammel.

Admission is €17, for more information click here (in Slovak).

In other news

There was a serious road accident involving several cars and lorries near the village of Kúty , Senica district leading to the complete closure of the exit from the D2 motorway to Kúty and the main road from the village to nearby Moravský Sv. Ján. One person sustained light injuries but four others were seriously hurt in the incident, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

, Senica district leading to the complete closure of the exit from the D2 motorway to Kúty and the main road from the village to nearby Moravský Sv. Ján. One person sustained light injuries but four others were seriously hurt in the incident, the cause of which has not yet been determined. The investigation into the death of Slovak national Jozef Chovanec in Belgium in 2018 has been concluded , the Belgian General Prosecutor's Office has said. The results of the investigation will be reviewed by a Belgian judicial authority. Chivanec died on February 23, 2018 in a cell after he was detained at Charleroi airport.

, the Belgian General Prosecutor's Office has said. The results of the investigation will be reviewed by a Belgian judicial authority. Chivanec died on February 23, 2018 in a cell after he was detained at Charleroi airport. During the first half of 2023, 1,932 electric cars were registered in Slovakia, which was r oughly as many as during the whole of 2022, reports the Slovak Electromobility Association. Škoda vehicles comprised almost 20 percent of all new car registrations.

oughly as many as during the whole of 2022, reports the Slovak Electromobility Association. Škoda vehicles comprised almost 20 percent of all new car registrations. The Foreign Affairs Ministry says it is conveying its reservations to Budapest over recent remarks made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Last weekend Szijjarto said that prosecutions of politicians who oppose the "international liberal mainstream and courageously stand up for national interests" are taking place around the world, including Slovakia. His comment came after former police chief Tibor Gašpar (now a Smer party candidate) was detained.

Tourists at Devín Castle on Wednesday, August 16. An exhibition is being held of 300 finds and artifacts showing the castle’s development from the 13th to 20th century. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Cloudy, occasional showers and storms. Daily temperatures between 25 °C and 30 °C. (SHMÚ)

