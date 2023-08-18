Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Aug 2023 at 14:11

Former gardener’s house in Bratislava is turned into community centre

Prϋgerka near Horský Park is open daily, offering various community and cultural events.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Prϋgerka, the new community centre, already serves Bratislavans.Prϋgerka, the new community centre, already serves Bratislavans. (Source: Courtesy of FB Bratislava)

A former gardener’s house in the historical Prüger-Wallner garden in Bratislava’s Old Town, in the Horský Park area, has been turned into a community centre, Prügerka. Visitors to the garden can use its ground floor in the warmer months as a community living room, while the upper floor is used as a co-working space for selected civic associations. In the afternoons, Prügerka hosts community and cultural events for the public.

“We managed to breathe life into a place where there was nothing, and create a new space for people,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo, during the ceremonial opening of the community centre on August 10. “I want this space to be open to everyone, that it be used, be alive, and for people to find a space where they can have a nice experience.”

The garden was created by the famous Prüger family of hoteliers at the beginning of the last century. The family grew flowers here, but also fruit and vegetables for the Hotel Carlton, which it ran at the time. In the southern part there were four greenhouses and a boiler house for heating them.

The garden was unmaintained for several decades. Almost nothing of the original landscaping has survived except for a few trees, the remains of a staircase and the boiler house, city spokesperson Peter Bubla specified in a media release.

The city, in cooperation with volunteers, is gradually renovating the 5,000-square-metre garden to include a wetland and space for relaxation or games.

“There is a children’s playground, information boards about local plants and animals, and walking trails,” said Bubla.

The ground floor of the house as well as the toilets are open daily from 9:00 to 16:00.

Bratislava

